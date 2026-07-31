Posted in: Sports, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: FIFA, World Cup

FIFA Backlash: President Gianni Infantino Scrapping Financial Plans

In response to the growing backlash, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that he is scrapping plans for the FIFA Forward Enterprise.

Article Summary FIFA President Gianni Infantino has scrapped plans to sell a roughly 20% stake in FIFA after fierce backlash.

UEFA, CONCACAF, and the AFC rejected the FIFA Forward Enterprise plan, with UEFA threatening a boycott.

Senior advisor Carlos Cordeiro resigned, saying he was excluded and could not support selling a World Cup stake.

Infantino said the FIFA proposal created damaging divisions and will not proceed despite its stated growth goals.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced that he is no longer moving forward on his plan to sell a roughly 20% stake in FIFA to private investors. The news comes as the global soccer community, world leaders, and even those close to Infantino went public with their rejection of the plan. Heading into Friday, the AFC's 47 member associations joined CONCACAF's 41 member associations and UEFA's 55 member associations in rejecting the plan, with UEFA threatening to boycott World Cup action if the plan went forward. In addition, Infantino's official senior advisor, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned over the plan, claiming that he was not involved in crafting it. "I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup," Cordeiro said in a statement, adding that he was kept out of the loop when the plan was being crafted.

"Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place," Infantino wrote in a statement that went live on Friday afternoon. "Our purpose has always been – and will always be – to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed." Infantino created FIFA Forward Enterprise, a new entity valued at about $20 billion, in which FIFA wants to sell a roughly 20% stake. One of those people reportedly interested in getting a piece of the World Cup is Joshua Kushner, brother of Donald Trump's (inaugural FIFA Peace Prize recipient) son-in-law Jared. Here's a look at Infantino's statement:

The FIFA Forward Enterprise project was intended to provide a basis for further strengthening our FIFA Member Associations and our sport worldwide, especially in those countries where support is most needed. And more so, as we said from the outset, to do this only if a majority of the FIFA Member Associations were in support and always subject to a consultation process with them, the FIFA Council, the Confederations and wider stakeholders. Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place. Our purpose has always been – and will always be – to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed. Moving forward, my intent is to bring all interested parties back together in the coming days and weeks in the spirit of shared interest in our game, and with the objective to continue growing football everywhere, particularly in those countries that mostly need our support.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!