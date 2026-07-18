Posted in: Games, Netflix, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, one piece, snl, World Cup

FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup LIVE: Avatar vs One Piece vs SNL & More!

The FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup: Stars from Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece, SNL, and more take on a FIFA World Cup tournament showdown.

Article Summary FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup streams LIVE today from Fanatics Fest New York, turning a FIFA World Cup showdown into couch fun.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece, SNL, and more stars face off in a 1v1 FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition tournament.

Watch the FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup on Netflix’s YouTube and TikTok channels at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT.

Austin Show and Kiera Please host, while Kofie and Jolie Grace Sharpe deliver commentary for the live event.

Air quality, shmair quality, am I right? If you've been living in decent chunks of the U.S. this week, then you know that the Canadian wildfires have been doing damage to air quality. Translation: breathing has been sucking – especially in the New Jersey-New York area, where the FIFA World Cup final is being played on Sunday. Thankfully, Netflix and FIFA have a way for you to enjoy some serious soccer/futbol action without ever leaving your couch. In fact, today's "athletes" don't really have to leave their couches, either. Kicking off TODAY at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT on YouTube (see above) and TikTok and coming to you LIVE from Fanatics Fest New York, the FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup sees a number of famous faces facing off in a 1v1 FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition tournament showdown – all from the comfort of your home.

Hosted by Austin Show and Kiera Please, with commentary from Kofie and Jolie Grace Sharpe, today's live streaming event includes Gordon Cormier, Dallas Liu, Kiawentiio, and Ian Ousley (Avatar: The Last Airbender), Emily Bader (People We Meet on Vacation), Jacob Romero (One Piece), Ben Marshall, and Kam Patterson (SNL, 72 Hours). Here's a look at the official trailer, followed by what you need to know to check out the big event later today on YouTube and TikTok.

When & Where Can I Watch the FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup? Watch your favorite stars go head-to-head LIVE on Netflix's TikTok account and YouTube channel TODAY at 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT.

Who's Taking on Who During the FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup? Here's how the brackets are kicking off:

Dallas Liu vs Emily Bader

Jacob Romero vs Ian Ousley

Gordon Cormier vs Kam Patterson

Ben Marshall vs Kiawentiio

Who's Covering the FIFA & Netflix Couch Cup? The Fanatics Fest event is hosted by Austin Show and Kiera Please, with commentary from Kofie and Jolie Grace Sharpe.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!