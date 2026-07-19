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FIFA World Cup 2026 Final/Halftime Show: Your Preview/Viewing Guide

Here's what you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final and halftime show, featuring Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.

Article Summary FIFA World Cup 2026 Final starts at 3 pm ET as Spain and Lamine Yamal face Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Find out where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final live on FOX, Telemundo, and major streaming services.

The first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show features Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber, and more.

Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, Sesame Street, and The Muppets join a global education fundraiser tied to FIFA 2026.

If you're a sports fan, then you've got Lamine Yamal and Spain taking on soccer legend Lionel Messi and Argentina for the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. If you're a music fan, you've got Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber co-headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show. Whether you're tuning in for one or the other (or both), we want to make sure that you have all the important intel you need to get in on the festivities. Here's a look at how you can watch the game, what you need to know about the halftime show, and more.

When/Where Can I Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final? Kicking off at 3 pm ET today from New York-New Jersey Stadium (yeah, we know), the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final offers a number of ways to check it out. If you're looking to go the VPN route, you have a number of international options to consider. For those of you in the U.S., here are some options to consider:

FOX: As you're reading this, FOX Sports is already running its pregame show on FOX, and its streaming and social media accounts are buzzing with previews and updates.

Telemundo: If you're looking for a Spanish-language broadcast, then NBCUniversal's Telemundo is where you want to be.

Streaming: In addition to FOX One and FOX Sports, viewers might want to consider free or discounted offerings from DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu, Peacock, Sling, and YouTube TV.

What's the Deal with the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show? Set for Sunday, July 19th, the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will feature a co-headlining lineup of Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber. Bringing together some of the world's biggest artists for a landmark celebration at the intersection of sport, music, and global impact, the event has a number of highlights to keep your radar tuned to ahead of its expected 3:45 pm ET start:

Burna Boy , whose global smash hit "Dai Dai" with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast,

, whose global smash hit "Dai Dai" with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast, Gustavo Dudamel , the internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor and Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, and the Webby Award-winning PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay , are also set to appear.

, the internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor and Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, and the Webby Award-winning PS 22 Chorus featuring , are also set to appear. Sesame Street and The Muppets will also be part of the show, helping reinforce the idea that children around the world have a right to access quality education.

This Sunday, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Count von Count will be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show. We are so proud to be part of @GlblCtzn's efforts to expand education for children worldwide. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c8XNKinEOA — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 17, 2026

We are so excited to see everyone at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show tomorrow!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KkdFt0GbwK — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) July 18, 2026

The event will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. Over $50 million has already been raised, and momentum is continuing to build, with $1 from the sale of every ticket for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches being donated to the Fund, which will support social projects around the world.

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