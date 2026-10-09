Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country Answers The Call Tonight! S05E01: "Founder's Day" Preview

Along with a preview of tonight's season premiere of CBS's Fire Country, S05E01: "Founder's Day," we look at what's still to come this season.

Article Summary Fire Country Season 5 premieres tonight with “Founder’s Day,” as a massive sinkhole traps Edgewater residents underground.

Episode 2, “Fire Under Fire,” sends Station 42 and Three Rock into a fast-moving wildfire threatening Edgewater.

Early Fire Country Season 5 previews tease Station 42 scrutiny, a risky rescue, and major fallout for Bode and crew.

November’s Fire Country and Sheriff Country crossover pits Mickey Fox, Manny, and Station 42 against escaped convicts.

With this being "CBS Premiere Week," did you really think we would only offer you a look at tonight's Season 5 premiere of Showrunner Eric Guggenheim's Max Thieriot-starring and executive-producing Fire Country? It goes without saying that we have an official overview, image gallery, and more for S05E01: "Founder's Day." But what if we told you that we also had previews for the four episodes following tonight's episode – including the big November crossover with Sheriff Country? We told you we weren't messing around. Now, here's a look at what's ahead…

Fire Country Season 5: S05E01 – S05E02 Previews

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 1: "Founder's Day" – As Edgewater celebrates its annual Founders' Day festival, a catastrophic sinkhole opens beneath Main Street, trapping residents underground and forcing Station 42 into a high-stakes rescue. Meanwhile, a mysterious former firefighter arrives in Edgewater. Written by Eric Guggenheim and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 2: "Fire Under Fire" – When a fast-moving wildfire threatens Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle increasingly dangerous conditions in an effort to contain the blaze. Meanwhile, as Bode works to connect with a newcomer carrying a complicated past, Sharon helps uncover a critical lead in an active investigation, setting the stage for unexpected consequences both on and off the fire line. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin and Ian Quinlan guest star. Written by David Gould and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 3: " What Needs to Be Done" – As a mounting controversy puts Station 42 under scrutiny, Bode and the volunteer firefighters face a challenging test that leads them to an unexpected rescue. Recording artist INK performs at Smokey's Bar. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Kate Phelan.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 4: " Winners and Losers" – As a mounting controversy puts Station 42 under scrutiny, Bode and the volunteer firefighters face a challenging test that leads them to an unexpected rescue. W. Earl Brown guest stars. Written by Kristi Korzec and directed by Quincy Paglaro.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

"What we'll see is Mickey and Manny [Alejandro] figure very, very heavily. There's a situation that arises on the day of a spectacular windstorm and fire event. There are also escaped convicts on the loose. There are resources required both from 42 in the 'Fire Country' Universe and from the ESCO (Edgewater County Sheriff's Office) in the 'Sheriff Country' Universe. There's this real push and pull, and as leaders of these particular incidents, Mickey and Manny will have to figure out how to navigate this, and there are personal stakes involved. It's a real sort of roller coaster episode. I think audiences will love it," Sheriff Country showrunner and executive producer Matt Lopez shared exclusively with Deadline Hollywood about the upcoming crossover.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Olivia Thirlby (Wonder Man) joins the cast in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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