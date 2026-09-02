Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country: CBS Releases New Looks at Season 5 E01: "Founder's Day"

Returning for its fifth season on October 9th, CBS released some new looks at Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country S05E01: "Founder's Day."

Article Summary Fire Country Season 5 premieres October 9 on CBS, launching CBS Premiere Week with the explosive episode “Founder’s Day.”

In Fire Country S05E01, Edgewater’s Founders’ Day festival turns deadly when a massive sinkhole traps residents underground.

Station 42 faces a high-stakes rescue as the sinkhole disaster devastates Main Street and pushes the team into action.

Fire Country Season 5 also teases a mysterious former firefighter arriving in Edgewater, setting up new drama from the start.

CBS has been stepping up its game this week to get the word out about "CBS Premiere Week," kicking off on Sunday, October 4th. When it comes to Showrunner Eric Guggenheim's Max Thieriot-starring and executive-producing Fire Country, we're talking about a fifth season that kicks off on October 9th with S05E01: "Founder's Day." Now, we're getting a better look at the sinkhole emergency that devastates Edgewater to kick off the season with the release of new images, key art, and teaser promo – all waiting for you below:

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 1: "Founder's Day" Preview

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 1: "Founder's Day" – As Edgewater celebrates its annual Founders' Day festival, a catastrophic sinkhole opens beneath Main Street, trapping residents underground and forcing Station 42 into a high-stakes rescue. Meanwhile, a mysterious former firefighter arrives in Edgewater. Written by Eric Guggenheim and directed by Ruben Garcia.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve).

Olivia Thirlby (Wonder Man) joins the cast in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. After six months on the road, trying to outrun whatever happened and herself, fate strands her in Edgewater, where she crosses paths with Bode (Thieriot). Though having no experience fighting woodland fires, Bode believes CJ has something to offer Station 42. And despite the serious culture shock, this fish out of water comes to believe rural Edgewater has something to offer her.

Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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