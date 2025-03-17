Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: fire country, sheriff country

Fire Country S03E16: Dirty Money: "Sheriff Country" Crossover Preview

CBS's Fire Country and the upcoming Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country cross over on April 4th with Season 3 Episode 16: "Dirty Money."

Morena Baccarin stars as Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigating criminal activity in the small-town of Edgewater.

Sheriff Fox and Bode team up to solve the attempted murder of Fox's estranged father, Wes.

Catch first look images and overview for the big event episode.

The bad news? Series creators and executive producers Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot's Fire Country Season 3 is taking some time off, returning on Friday, April 4th. The good news? When the hit series does return, we're going to be getting a crossover with the spinoff Sheriff Country. The upcoming series spotlights Morena Baccarin's straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father (W. Earl Brown) and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Here's a look at the official overview and first look images for S03E16: "Dirty Money" – as things get deadly personal for Bode (Thieriot) and his aunt, Sheriff Fox (Baccarin).

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 16: "Dirty Money" Preview

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 16: "Dirty Money" – Bode (Max Thieriot) and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin), investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown). Morena Baccarin stars as Sheriff Mickey Fox, and W. Earl Brown stars as Wes Fox, Mickey's estranged father and Sharon's stepfather who runs an illegal marijuana business, on 'Sheriff Country,' the upcoming spin-off that expands the world of 'Fire Country.' 'Sheriff Country' is set to premiere in the 2025-2026 TV season. Written by Joan Rater & Tony Phelan and directed by James Strong:

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

