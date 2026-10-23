Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S05E03: "What Needs to Be Done" Preview: Station 42 Drama

Station 42 is under the microscope in tonight's episode of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, S05E03: "What Needs to Be Done."

Article Summary Fire Country S05E03, “What Needs to Be Done,” puts Station 42 under scrutiny as controversy threatens the team.

Bode and the volunteer firefighters face a difficult test in tonight’s Fire Country that leads to an unexpected rescue.

The Fire Country preview includes the official episode overview, trailer, and key details on INK performing at Smokey’s Bar.

Looking ahead, Fire Country teases S05E04 through S05E06, including a major Sheriff Country crossover event.

We're back with our weekly look at what the fifth season of Showrunner Eric Guggenheim's Max Thieriot-starring and executive-producing Fire Country has in store. In S05E03: "What Needs to Be Done," Station 42 is under the microscope – and things aren't looking good. And with recording artist INK stopping by Smokey's Bar, Bode (Thieriot) and the volunteer firefighters tackle a challenging rescue they didn't see coming. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode, check out what's ahead with S05E04 through S05E06.

Fire Country Season 5: S05E03 – S05E06 Previews

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 3: "What Needs to Be Done" – As a mounting controversy puts Station 42 under scrutiny, Bode and the volunteer firefighters face a challenging test that leads them to an unexpected rescue. Recording artist INK performs at Smokey's Bar. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Kate Phelan.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 4: " Winners and Losers" – As a mounting controversy puts Station 42 under scrutiny, Bode and the volunteer firefighters face a challenging test that leads them to an unexpected rescue. W. Earl Brown guest stars. Written by Kristi Korzec and directed by Quincy Paglaro.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 6: " Church and State" – When a dangerous electrical surge sparks a devasting fire at Eve's apartment complex, Station 42 races to save trapped residents, and they begin to question what is straining Edgewater's aging power grid. Written by Jessica Granger and directed by Leslie Alejandro.

"What we'll see is Mickey and Manny [Alejandro] figure very, very heavily. There's a situation that arises on the day of a spectacular windstorm and fire event. There are also escaped convicts on the loose. There are resources required both from 42 in the 'Fire Country' Universe and from the ESCO (Edgewater County Sheriff's Office) in the 'Sheriff Country' Universe. There's this real push and pull, and as leaders of these particular incidents, Mickey and Manny will have to figure out how to navigate this, and there are personal stakes involved. It's a real sort of roller coaster episode. I think audiences will love it," Sheriff Country showrunner and executive producer Matt Lopez shared exclusively with Deadline Hollywood about the upcoming crossover.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Olivia Thirlby (Wonder Man) joins the cast in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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