Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S05E04: "Winners and Losers" Preview: A Surprise Rescue

Station 42 gets tested in tonight's episode of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country. Here's our S05E04: "Winners and Losers" preview.

Article Summary Fire Country S05E04 "Winners and Losers" puts Bode and Station 42 under scrutiny as a tough test sparks a surprise rescue.

W. Earl Brown guest stars in tonight’s Fire Country as mounting controversy raises the pressure on Station 42.

Fire Country preview includes the official S05E04 synopsis, trailer, sneak peek, and key details on the high-stakes episode.

Early looks at Fire Country S05E05 "No Way Out" and S05E06 "Church and State" tease danger and a Sheriff Country crossover.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what CBS and Showrunner Eric Guggenheim's Max Thieriot-starring and executive-producing Fire Country has in store. In S05E04: "Winners and Losers," Bode (Thieriot) and Station 42 are put to the test, which leads to some surprise results (including an appearance from Sheriff Country's W. Earl Brown). After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peek, and more, make sure to stick around for overviews and images for S05E05: "No Way Out" ( a big crossover with Sheriff Country) and S05E06: "Church and State."

Fire Country Season 5: S05E04 – S05E06 Previews

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 4: "Winners and Losers" – As a mounting controversy puts Station 42 under scrutiny, Bode and the volunteer firefighters face a challenging test that leads them to an unexpected rescue. W. Earl Brown guest stars. Written by Kristi Korzec and directed by Quincy Paglaro.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 6: " Church and State" – When a dangerous electrical surge sparks a devasting fire at Eve's apartment complex, Station 42 races to save trapped residents, and they begin to question what is straining Edgewater's aging power grid. Written by Jessica Granger and directed by Leslie Alejandro.

"What we'll see is Mickey and Manny [Alejandro] figure very, very heavily. There's a situation that arises on the day of a spectacular windstorm and fire event. There are also escaped convicts on the loose. There are resources required both from 42 in the 'Fire Country' Universe and from the ESCO (Edgewater County Sheriff's Office) in the 'Sheriff Country' Universe. There's this real push and pull, and as leaders of these particular incidents, Mickey and Manny will have to figure out how to navigate this, and there are personal stakes involved. It's a real sort of roller coaster episode. I think audiences will love it," Sheriff Country showrunner and executive producer Matt Lopez shared exclusively with Deadline Hollywood about the upcoming crossover.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Olivia Thirlby (Wonder Man) joins the cast in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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