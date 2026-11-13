Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S05E06: "Church and State" Preview: Deadly Power Play

A fire raises concerns about Edgewater's power grid in tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S05E06: "Church and State" - here's a look!

Article Summary Fire Country S05E06, "Church and State," puts Station 42 on alert after a deadly electrical surge ignites an apartment fire.

As trapped residents await rescue, the team fears Edgewater’s aging power grid may be buckling under dangerous strain.

Tonight’s Fire Country episode centers on Eve’s apartment complex, turning a local emergency into a townwide warning sign.

The preview includes the official CBS promo, episode details, and a sneak peek at the high-stakes crisis ahead in Edgewater.

After last week's big crossover with Sheriff Country, CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country is back tonight with an electrifying situation that doesn't bode well for Edgewater's future. When an electrical surge sets off a fire at an apartment complex, Station 42 is left with more questions than answers when it comes to what's going on with the town's power grid. Here's a look at what's ahead with S05E06: "Church and State"…

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 6: "Church and State" Preview

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 6: "Church and State" – When a dangerous electrical surge sparks a devastating fire at Eve's (Jules Latimer) apartment complex, Station 42 races to save trapped residents, and they begin to question what is straining Edgewater's aging power grid. Written by Jessica Granger and directed by Leslie Alejandro. Here's a look at the official promo trailer and image gallery (and make sure to check out a sneak peek on the show's Instagram account):

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Olivia Thirlby (Wonder Man) joins the cast in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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