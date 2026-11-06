Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country/Sheriff Country Crossover: Is There Really "No Way Out"?

Check out our preview for the second chapter in tonight's crossover between CBS's Sheriff Country and Fire Country: "No Way In"/"No Way Out."

Article Summary Fire Country and Sheriff Country collide tonight as escaped convicts spark a hostage crisis and a deadly Edgewater manhunt.

No Way In follows Sheriff Mickey Fox as a high-stakes prison break forces a personal choice that could cost lives.

Fire Country’s No Way Out sends Bode and Station 42 into the crossfire to protect loved ones and the wider community.

Get the key details for the Fire Country crossover, including episode overviews, promo videos, and what comes next in Episode 6.

When a prison escape turns into a hostage crisis, it's going to take the combined forces of Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) and her team, and Bode (Max Thieriot) and Station 42 to save Edgewater – and a whole lot of lives. That's right, tonight brings the big crossover between CBS's Sheriff Country and Fire Country, and we've got overviews, images, a promo trailer, and more for "No Way In" and "No Way Out." Here's a look…

Sheriff Country/Fire Country Crossover Preview

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 6: " Church and State" – When a dangerous electrical surge sparks a devasting fire at Eve's apartment complex, Station 42 races to save trapped residents, and they begin to question what is straining Edgewater's aging power grid. Written by Jessica Granger and directed by Leslie Alejandro.

"What we'll see is Mickey and Manny [Alejandro] figure very, very heavily. There's a situation that arises on the day of a spectacular windstorm and fire event. There are also escaped convicts on the loose. There are resources required both from 42 in the 'Fire Country' Universe and from the ESCO (Edgewater County Sheriff's Office) in the 'Sheriff Country' Universe. There's this real push and pull, and as leaders of these particular incidents, Mickey and Manny will have to figure out how to navigate this, and there are personal stakes involved. It's a real sort of roller coaster episode. I think audiences will love it," Sheriff Country showrunner and executive producer Matt Lopez shared exclusively with Deadline Hollywood about the upcoming crossover.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Olivia Thirlby (Wonder Man) joins the cast in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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