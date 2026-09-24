Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country: We've Got Your Early Look at S05E02: "Fire Under Fire"

Set to hit on October 16th, we've got the images and overview for CBS's Fire Country S05E02: "Fire Under Fire" for you to check out.

Article Summary Fire Country Season 5 Episode 2, "Fire Under Fire," sends Station 42 and Three Rock into a fast-moving Edgewater wildfire.

Bode connects with a troubled newcomer while Sharon uncovers a key lead in an active investigation with major fallout.

Fire Country Season 5 also opens with "Founder's Day," where a catastrophic sinkhole traps residents beneath Main Street.

Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin and Ian Quinlan guest star ahead of the major Fire Country crossover on November 6.

While everyone's focus is on "CBS Premiere Week," with the returns and premieres of a ton of shows, we know you're interested in what's going to go down as the season rolls on. If you're a fan of Showrunner Eric Guggenheim's Max Thieriot-starring and executive-producing Fire Country, then you're going to like this one. Along with the official overview and images for October 9th's S05E01: "Founder's Day," we've just added an overview and images for October 16th's S05E02: "Fire Under Fire," which may include one or two familiar faces from Sheriff Country. Speaking of those two shows, we also have a look ahead to the big crossover event set for the first Friday in November – here's a look!

Fire Country Season 5: S05E01 & S05E02 Previews

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 1: "Founder's Day" – As Edgewater celebrates its annual Founders' Day festival, a catastrophic sinkhole opens beneath Main Street, trapping residents underground and forcing Station 42 into a high-stakes rescue. Meanwhile, a mysterious former firefighter arrives in Edgewater. Written by Eric Guggenheim and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 2: "Fire Under Fire" – When a fast-moving wildfire threatens Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle increasingly dangerous conditions in an effort to contain the blaze. Meanwhile, as Bode works to connect with a newcomer carrying a complicated past, Sharon helps uncover a critical lead in an active investigation, setting the stage for unexpected consequences both on and off the fire line. Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin and Ian Quinlan guest star. Written by David Gould and directed by Eagle Egilsson.

CBS's Sheriff Country showrunner and executive producer Matt Lopez offered details on the big two-episode, two-hour crossover event set for November 6th. Here's a look at the overviews for each show's respective fifth episode:

Sheriff Country Season 2 Episode 5: "No Way In" – When a dangerous prison break escalates into a volatile hostage crisis, Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin) must make a high-stakes decision with personal consequences that could change the course of the case and put lives on the line. Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, and Jules Latimer guest star.

Fire Country Season 5 Episode 5: " No Way Out" – When escaped convicts trigger a dangerous manhunt, Bode (Max Thieriot) and the Station 42 crew join forces with Sheriff Mickey Fox and her deputies to protect their loved ones and the community caught in the crossfire. Morena Baccarin, Matt Lauria, Michele Weaver, Amanda Arcuri, and Ian Quinlan guest star.

"What we'll see is Mickey and Manny [Alejandro] figure very, very heavily. There's a situation that arises on the day of a spectacular windstorm and fire event. There are also escaped convicts on the loose. There are resources required both from 42 in the 'Fire Country' Universe and from the ESCO (Edgewater County Sheriff's Office) in the 'Sheriff Country' Universe. There's this real push and pull, and as leaders of these particular incidents, Mickey and Manny will have to figure out how to navigate this, and there are personal stakes involved. It's a real sort of roller coaster episode. I think audiences will love it," Lopez shared exclusively with Deadline Hollywood about the upcoming crossover.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Olivia Thirlby (Wonder Man) joins the cast in the series regular role of Cecilia Jade "CJ" Ryan, a quick-witted, fiercely independent, blue-collar, decorated urban firefighter who bolted her station house and city for mysterious reasons. Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

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