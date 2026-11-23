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Fireborn: Titmouse Set to Adapt Pires & Jonas' Image Comics Series

An animated adaptation of Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas' Image Comics series Fireborn is being developed by Titmouse and TECC Content.

Article Summary Fireborn is heading to animation, with Titmouse and TECC Content developing Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas’ Image series.

The Image Comics fantasy-adventure launched in April 2026 and follows Aaron Hillburg after a dragon egg awakens ancient magic.

Curt Pires called Fireborn perfect for animation and said teaming with Titmouse is set to make the series transcend epic.

Franklin Jonas and Titmouse’s Alexei Shay praised Fireborn’s wild energy, with Pires and Jonas exec-producing the adaptation.

Curt Pires and Franklin Jonas' Fireborn will be making the jump from the pages of the Image Comics comic book series to the small screen, with animation studio Titmouse Animation and Pires's TECC Content company developing an animated series adaptation of the fantasy-adventure series. First published in April 2026, here's the official overview for the first issue of Fireborn: "Aaron Hillburg was just another rich-kid failson—ghosting his responsibilities, hopping rooftops, and hating his billionaire father in peace… until a mysterious floating dragon egg bonds to him and ignites a hidden lineage of ancient magic inside his body. Now every violent outlaw wizard, biker cultist, and supernatural warlord between New York City and The World Beneath is hunting him—and they'll burn the world down to pry the egg from his corpse."

"Fireborn is a kinetic, bombastic action series perfect for animation, and Titmouse is the perfect animation studio to collaborate with," shared Pires when the news was announced on Monday. "This is going to transcend epic." Jonas added, "I'm so so so stoked that Titmouse and all of us on the Fireborn team are embarking on this journey together. I'm such a huge fan of their studio's entire catalogue and I'm over the moon excited to see what legendary fun we can cook up together."

"Fireborn embraces a crazy energy, and I'm here for it," noted Titmouse Creative Director Alexei Shay. "Its creators clearly have reverence for the worldbuilding and the references they're winking at, but they're also not afraid to set all of that on fire at any given moment if that's what will ultimately raise the stakes and make for the best story."

The animated Fireborn will be executive-produced by Pires and Jonas through Pires's TECC Content business, in collaboration with the Titmouse team.

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