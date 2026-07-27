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Firefly: After 4 Months, What's the Deal with The Animated Series?

A little more than four months after it was announced by Nathan Fillion and the cast, how are things going with the Firefly animated series?

Article Summary Four months after the Firefly animated series reveal, major updates remain scarce as development and dealmaking continue.

Nathan Fillion and Alan Tudyk say Firefly is still in process, but getting a green light is taking longer than hoped.

Fillion confirms Shepherd Book is planned to return, while the story is set before Serenity to keep the full Firefly cast.

The Firefly animated series has a script, showrunners, and a studio, but it still needs a streaming or network home.

After a big build-up that saw Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds) recruiting Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto), Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), and Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) for something, we learned in March that the Firefly gang would be reuniting for an animated series. After the initial hype and follow-up interviews, things have gotten… kinda quiet. To be fair, Fillion and Tudyk did give the fans the heads-up that, with all of the contractual wheeling and dealing that needs to be done, it might take some time for any big news to get announced (for example, the animated series adaptation of Among Us wrapped production in October 2024, but didn't hit Paramount+ screens until June 2026). That said, we were kinda expecting to maybe hear something during this past weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, with both Fillion and Tudyk on hand to promote a number of projects.

That brings us back to May, with Fillion and Tudyk taking part in a special conversation during MCM Comic Con. Regarding how things were looking at that point, Fillion admitted that "it takes a lot longer than one would hope" to get a series to a green light. "So, you saw a video, not announcing a series, but announcing the development of the series. Boy, it takes a lot longer than one would hope. The development to get a show onto a television network or streaming platform. It's not easy work, Alan, or else everyone would do it, right?" Fillion shared.

Tudyk agreed, going with an old-school analogy to make his point about the current state of television production. "I agree. I know. Especially since previously I mentioned the business is in a bit of a… going through some things. So, it's in process much like developing photos when we were young. You go to a little box, guy who lives in a little house in a parking lot. That's how they would do it in the States, the Kodak part, and you drop them off to some guy who was certainly stoned, and you'd pick them up a little while later after he's done rifling through all of your personal images. So, we're in the rifling through the personal images part. We're not ready to pick them up, but when we do, you will hear.

Fillion Confirms Shep Return, Talks Animated Series Timeline

Speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood, Fillion and Tudyk discussed how the idea started to become a reality, what it's been like getting the band back together, and more. We pulled some highlights that hit our radar that you might be interested in – including plans to have Shepherd Book (originally played by the late actor Ron Glass) return, what was behind the decision to set the animated series where it is on the overall timeline, where things stand post-announcement, and if Fillion will have any of his friends from his other shows step in as guest stars:

Fillion: Shepherd Book Will Be Back: "Absolutely, that's the plan. Yeah, we're bringing back Shepherd Book for certain. Ron Glass, unfortunately, is not available. Ron once joked that he didn't get a part when they were looking for a Ron Glass-type, and here we are again. We're looking for a Ron Glass-type, and it's not going to be Ron Glass."

"Firefly" Animated Series Allows Everyone to Return; Fillion Had "No Interest" in Post-"Serenity" Story: "It's called the 'Wash Is Still Alive Time.' We refer to it as that," Tuduk shared about when the animated series takes place. "Exactly. You can't bring back Firefly without bringing back all of Firefly," Fillion added. "We toyed with the idea of spending some time in the show after the events of Serenity, and I honestly have no interest."

Fillion continued, "I think Serenity was our wonderful farewell to what was an incredible opportunity. Had we only had one more chance to do something, that was it, and it was beautiful. I can't compete with that. But what I can do is go back in time, bring the gang back together, and give people what they want, which is more Firefly. After Serenity, it's not the same. I didn't want to do this without my buddy Alan. And you know that's a reason why animation is key, because Ron Glass is no longer with us. I like to think, in my heart of hearts, that this is something that he would have wanted."

Fillion Wants the Series to Have a Good Home, Offers Post-Announcement Update: "I don't care where it lives. I just want wherever it is for the people who are involved to either love it the way I love it or see the importance of what it is," Fillion explained. As for where things stand now that the word has gone out? "I don't think we're having any difficulty getting the appointment now. You know what I mean? Our foot in the door."

Yes, Fillion Plans on Having Some of His Friends/Co-Stars Join the Series: "Don't think for a second I'm not going to pull favors from every friend I've ever had to come and do cameos and characters. That's just been another fantastic thing, is that everyone I've spoken to has been fantastic about keeping it very hush-hush."

Firefly: What You Need to Know & What You Can Do

Stemming from Fillion's production banner Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation, the series has Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Reaper) attached as showrunners. With a completed script (Joss Whedon isn't involved) already in place, the series will be set between the original 2002 television run and the 2005 feature film, Serenity. ShadowMachine would serve as the animation studio, with the Firefly reunion set to be shopped – and that's where you come in.

Shortly after the news hit, Fillion and the cast took to social media to post a teaser video covering the details released and to urge fans to step up and help #BringBackFirefly. "The word is out. To keep Firefly flying, we need a home. And for that, we need you. Like this post, comment on this post, repost this post. Tag a friend, tag an enemy, even tag a Reaver. Give us some "quantifiable analytics" that we can use to convince folks that this is something people want," reads the caption to the Instagram post that included the video message from the cast (as well as a look at the script cover and early design artwork):

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