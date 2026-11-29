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Firefly Animated Series: Fillion Has Good News; Oswalt Has Great Idea

Nathan Fillion has some good news to share about the Firefly animated series, and Patton Oswalt had a great idea on how to really sell it.

Article Summary Firefly animated series is still moving forward, Nathan Fillion says, with more yeses than nos as the search continues.

Patton Oswalt pitched a live-streamed Firefly animated script read, and yes, the internet would absolutely lose it.

Nathan Fillion confirmed Firefly animation stays in the pre-Serenity “Wash Is Still Alive” era so the full cast can return.

Firefly has a finished script, Marc Guggenheim and Tara Butters attached, and fans are still key to landing it a home.

We all remember the announcement. Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds), Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto), Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), and Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) were set to reunite for a Firefly animated series that was in development. Because it was in the early stages of development and was searching for a home, Fillion and Tudyk urged fans to be patient and continue making their voices heard. Checking in with pop culture icon Patton Oswalt on the Revenge of podcast, Fillion offered an update on how things are looking – while Oswalt offered an idea that would absolutely sell the series in a hot second.

"Listen, things happened, but albeit very slowly. But things are still moving forward. Not in the way I thought it would, but in more ways, yes. I'm getting more 'yes's' than I am 'no's,' which is wonderful," Fillion offered, reaffirming that the wheels are still moving – just a bit slower than he expected. Before shifting topics, Oswalt threw out a proposal that could be the very thing that puts a potential deal over the top. "If you ever want to do a live streaming read of the script of the 'Firefly' animated thing, although maybe it's still in development, so you won't, but you should definitely do it here because the internet would lose its mind. Would lose its mind."

Checking in with Entertainment Tonight during a red-carpet premiere for HBO and DC Studios' Lanterns in August, Fillion offered an update, sharing that the waiting game was still in play, and that he has his "fingers still crossed" for the project to find a home. "Here's what I'm learning. Nothing happens fast. So if it happens within 5 years, I'll still be happy," Fillion shared. As for what he's most excited to offer fans with the animated series? "Comfort food. I think Firefly gives people a particular kind of feeling, and it's bittersweet because it's so [music] very, very limited in its experience. But I would like to bring people some fresh comfort food," he explained. As for what fans can do to help, Fillion gives them their flowers for the support they've shown so far, while urging them to keep the campaign going. "You're doing everything right. You've got this on lockdown," Fillion said. "Keep it up."

Fillion Confirms Shep Return, Talks Animated Series Timeline

Speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood, Fillion and Tudyk discussed how the idea started to become a reality, what it's been like getting the band back together, and more. We pulled some highlights that hit our radar that you might be interested in – including plans to have Shepherd Book (originally played by the late actor Ron Glass) return, what was behind the decision to set the animated series where it is on the overall timeline, where things stand post-announcement, and if Fillion will have any of his friends from his other shows step in as guest stars:

Fillion: Shepherd Book Will Be Back: "Absolutely, that's the plan. Yeah, we're bringing back Shepherd Book for certain. Ron Glass, unfortunately, is not available. Ron once joked that he didn't get a part when they were looking for a Ron Glass-type, and here we are again. We're looking for a Ron Glass-type, and it's not going to be Ron Glass."

"Firefly" Animated Series Allows Everyone to Return; Fillion Had "No Interest" in Post-"Serenity" Story: "It's called the 'Wash Is Still Alive Time.' We refer to it as that," Tuduk shared about when the animated series takes place. "Exactly. You can't bring back Firefly without bringing back all of Firefly," Fillion added. "We toyed with the idea of spending some time in the show after the events of Serenity, and I honestly have no interest."

Fillion continued, "I think Serenity was our wonderful farewell to what was an incredible opportunity. Had we only had one more chance to do something, that was it, and it was beautiful. I can't compete with that. But what I can do is go back in time, bring the gang back together, and give people what they want, which is more Firefly. After Serenity, it's not the same. I didn't want to do this without my buddy Alan. And you know that's a reason why animation is key, because Ron Glass is no longer with us. I like to think, in my heart of hearts, that this is something that he would have wanted."

Fillion Wants the Series to Have a Good Home, Offers Post-Announcement Update: "I don't care where it lives. I just want wherever it is for the people who are involved to either love it the way I love it or see the importance of what it is," Fillion explained. As for where things stand now that the word has gone out? "I don't think we're having any difficulty getting the appointment now. You know what I mean? Our foot in the door."

Yes, Fillion Plans on Having Some of His Friends/Co-Stars Join the Series: "Don't think for a second I'm not going to pull favors from every friend I've ever had to come and do cameos and characters. That's just been another fantastic thing, is that everyone I've spoken to has been fantastic about keeping it very hush-hush."

Firefly: What You Need to Know & What You Can Do

Stemming from Fillion's production banner Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation, the series has Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Reaper) attached as showrunners. With a completed script (Joss Whedon isn't involved) already in place, the series will be set between the original 2002 television run and the 2005 feature film, Serenity. ShadowMachine would serve as the animation studio, with the Firefly reunion set to be shopped – and that's where you come in.

Shortly after the news hit, Fillion and the cast took to social media to post a teaser video covering the details released and to urge fans to step up and help #BringBackFirefly. "The word is out. To keep Firefly flying, we need a home. And for that, we need you. Like this post, comment on this post, repost this post. Tag a friend, tag an enemy, even tag a Reaver. Give us some "quantifiable analytics" that we can use to convince folks that this is something people want," reads the caption to the Instagram post that included the video message from the cast (as well as a look at the script cover and early design artwork):

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