Posted in: Fox, streaming, TV | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly Animated Series: Fillion Offers Update, Has Message for Fans

Nathan Fillion updated the Firefly animated series, explaining how he wants it to be "comfort food" and sending a message to the fans.

Article Summary Nathan Fillion says the Firefly animated series is still searching for a home, with his fingers crossed for progress.

Fillion wants the new Firefly series to feel like comfort food, bringing fans fresh stories and familiar heart.

The Firefly animated series is set before Serenity so the full crew, including Alan Tudyk’s Wash, can return.

Fillion thanked Firefly fans for rallying behind the project and urged them to keep pushing to help it land.

Earlier this year, Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds), Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam), Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto), Adam Baldwin (Jayne Cobb), and Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne) got together to drop a big announcement: a Firefly animated series was in development. Because it's in the early stages of development and is searching for a home, Fillion and Tudyk urged Firefly fans to be patient and continue to make their voices heard. Checking in with Entertainment Tonight during a red-carpet premiere for HBO and DC Studios' Lanterns, Fillion offered an update, sharing that the waiting game was still in play, and that he has his "fingers still crossed" for the project to find a home.

"Here's what I'm learning. Nothing happens fast. So if it happens within 5 years, I'll still be happy," Fillion shared. As for what he's most excited to offer fans with the animated series? "Comfort food. I think Firefly gives people a particular kind of feeling, and it's bittersweet because it's so [music] very, very limited in its experience. But I would like to bring people some fresh comfort food," he explained. As for what fans can do to help, Fillion gives them their flowers for the support they've shown so far, while urging them to keep the campaign going. "You're doing everything right. You've got this on lockdown," Fillion said. "Keep it up."

Fillion Confirms Shep Return, Talks Animated Series Timeline

Speaking exclusively with Deadline Hollywood, Fillion and Tudyk discussed how the idea started to become a reality, what it's been like getting the band back together, and more. We pulled some highlights that hit our radar that you might be interested in – including plans to have Shepherd Book (originally played by the late actor Ron Glass) return, what was behind the decision to set the animated series where it is on the overall timeline, where things stand post-announcement, and if Fillion will have any of his friends from his other shows step in as guest stars:

Fillion: Shepherd Book Will Be Back: "Absolutely, that's the plan. Yeah, we're bringing back Shepherd Book for certain. Ron Glass, unfortunately, is not available. Ron once joked that he didn't get a part when they were looking for a Ron Glass-type, and here we are again. We're looking for a Ron Glass-type, and it's not going to be Ron Glass."

"Firefly" Animated Series Allows Everyone to Return; Fillion Had "No Interest" in Post-"Serenity" Story: "It's called the 'Wash Is Still Alive Time.' We refer to it as that," Tuduk shared about when the animated series takes place. "Exactly. You can't bring back Firefly without bringing back all of Firefly," Fillion added. "We toyed with the idea of spending some time in the show after the events of Serenity, and I honestly have no interest."

Fillion continued, "I think Serenity was our wonderful farewell to what was an incredible opportunity. Had we only had one more chance to do something, that was it, and it was beautiful. I can't compete with that. But what I can do is go back in time, bring the gang back together, and give people what they want, which is more Firefly. After Serenity, it's not the same. I didn't want to do this without my buddy Alan. And you know that's a reason why animation is key, because Ron Glass is no longer with us. I like to think, in my heart of hearts, that this is something that he would have wanted."

Fillion Wants the Series to Have a Good Home, Offers Post-Announcement Update: "I don't care where it lives. I just want wherever it is for the people who are involved to either love it the way I love it or see the importance of what it is," Fillion explained. As for where things stand now that the word has gone out? "I don't think we're having any difficulty getting the appointment now. You know what I mean? Our foot in the door."

Yes, Fillion Plans on Having Some of His Friends/Co-Stars Join the Series: "Don't think for a second I'm not going to pull favors from every friend I've ever had to come and do cameos and characters. That's just been another fantastic thing, is that everyone I've spoken to has been fantastic about keeping it very hush-hush."

Firefly: What You Need to Know & What You Can Do

Stemming from Fillion's production banner Collision33, in partnership with 20th Television Animation, the series has Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow) and Tara Butters (Agent Carter, Reaper) attached as showrunners. With a completed script (Joss Whedon isn't involved) already in place, the series will be set between the original 2002 television run and the 2005 feature film, Serenity. ShadowMachine would serve as the animation studio, with the Firefly reunion set to be shopped – and that's where you come in.

Shortly after the news hit, Fillion and the cast took to social media to post a teaser video covering the details released and to urge fans to step up and help #BringBackFirefly. "The word is out. To keep Firefly flying, we need a home. And for that, we need you. Like this post, comment on this post, repost this post. Tag a friend, tag an enemy, even tag a Reaver. Give us some "quantifiable analytics" that we can use to convince folks that this is something people want," reads the caption to the Instagram post that included the video message from the cast (as well as a look at the script cover and early design artwork):

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