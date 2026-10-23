Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, fleetwood mac

Fleetwood Mac Documentary "The Chain" Coming to Apple TV in January

Apple TV is set to debut Fleetwood Mac: The Chain, a new documentary on the history of the iconic band, streaming on January 29th, 2027.

Article Summary Fleetwood Mac: The Chain premieres on Apple TV January 29, 2027, bringing the iconic band’s story to fans worldwide.

The fully authorized Fleetwood Mac documentary features Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks.

Directed by Frank Marshall, the film explores Fleetwood Mac’s triumphs, turmoil, resilience, and lasting musical legacy.

Arriving near the 50th anniversary of Rumours, the documentary revisits the album and a career that sold 220 million records.

Fleetwood Mac is finally getting the documentary that fans have been clamoring for. Fleetwood Mac: The Chain debuts on Apple TV on January 29th. The band, featuring Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks, is one of the most successful in history, with over 200 million records sold worldwide and decades of sold-out tours. They also have one of rock and roll's most interesting stories. Frank Marshall directed the documentary. The band hasn't toured as Fleetwood Mac since Christine McVie's death in 2022. This project coincides with the 50th anniversary of the release of the band's seminal album Rumours, one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Fleetwood Mac In Their Own Words

For the first time ever, Fleetwood Mac is telling their story in their own words in Apple Original Films' fully authorized documentary Fleetwood Mac: The Chain, which will make its global debut on Apple TV on Friday, January 29, 2027. Directed by five-time Academy Award nominee and Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award winner Frank Marshall and produced by the award-winning The Kennedy/Marshall Company and White Horse Pictures, the documentary offers fans a definitive and unprecedented look at Fleetwood Mac's story, bringing together the voices, memories and perspectives of Grammy Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Stevie Nicks.

Following their fortuitous meeting in 1974, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks reflect on their uncompromising 50-plus-year history, from their record-breaking recordings and tours — including never-before-seen footage and exclusive new interviews — through to today. The film explores how the band's trials and tribulations, personal resilience and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces. It takes fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band's uncommon alchemy — a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide.

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