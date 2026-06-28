Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: forbidden door, recaps, wrestling

Forbidden Door: Jay White Returns as Disrespect Toward WWE Continues

The Chadster reports live on more of AEW's disrespectful Forbidden Door PPV, including Jay White's unfair return and Thekla's attack on STARDOM's president!

Article Summary Forbidden Door pushed Shota Umino vs. PAC workrate and long-term teases, unlike WWE's clear, responsible storytelling.

Thekla retained at Forbidden Door, then attacked STARDOM's president in a stunt so unfair and disrespectful to WWE.

Jay White returned at Forbidden Door to hand AEW fake buzz and literally steal attention from WWE's Night of Champions.

Tony Khan packed Forbidden Door with crossover continuity and surprise moments that cheese off true fans who love WWE.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster is back with more live coverage of AEW x NJPW x Stardom x CMLL Forbidden Door 2026, and things have only gotten worse! Tony Khan is literally using this entire pay-per-view as a personal attack on The Chadster and everything WWE stands for! 😡😡😡 The abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝🦝🦝

Vincent K. Raccoon has been chittering nervously throughout these matches, clearly sensing The Chadster's growing frustration with Tony Khan's booking decisions. 🦝😤

IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship: Shota Umino (c) vs. PAC

The fourth match of the main card was Shota Umino defending the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship against PAC, and The Chadster needs to explain to you why this entire match was so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠😠

PAC entered first with the Death Riders supporting him, which immediately showed that AEW doesn't understand how to properly separate wrestlers from their factions. In WWE, Triple H would have carefully scripted exactly when and where the Death Riders could appear to maximize their impact! But no, Tony Khan just lets them show up whenever they want like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄🙄🙄

The match was all about PAC trying to destroy Umino with violence and aggression, including bringing a table into play and hitting an Awesome Bomb through it. 😱😱😱 This is exactly the kind of dangerous, uncontrolled violence that makes parents worry about letting their children watch wrestling! WWE knows that proper wrestling should be carefully choreographed to look safe and sanitized, but AEW just lets wrestlers engage in simulated violence that has no place in sports entertainment!

Hunter Raccoon covered his little raccoon eyes with his paws during the table spot, and The Chadster doesn't blame him one bit! 🦝😵

Umino eventually survived all of PAC's biggest attacks and hit a Paradigm Shift DDT (literally stealing Jon Moxley's move!) and a Northern Lights Bomb to retain the championship. But that's not even the worst part! 😤😤😤

After the match, Moxley entered and stared down Umino, his former protégé, creating tension that Tony Khan is obviously going to milk for months because he's obsessed with long-term storytelling that makes fans think they should actually pay attention to wrestling storylines! 🤬🤬🤬 Before anything could happen, Hiroshi Tanahashi came out, and Moxley and the Death Riders backed off. Tanahashi put the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship around Umino's waist and raised his arm in a moment that AEW marks on social media will probably call "iconic," which is just so disrespectful because WWE invented iconic wrestling moments! 🙄

WWE would never let a match end with this kind of unclear direction for future storylines! Triple H understands that fans need everything spelled out for them immediately with clear explanations and multiple replays! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

AEW Women's World Championship: Thekla (c) vs. Starlight Kid

The next match was Thekla defending the AEW Women's World Championship against Starlight Kid, and The Chadster needs to warn readers that this match featured the kind of wrestling that makes WWE's carefully managed women's division look bad by comparison, which is clearly Tony Khan's entire goal! 😤😤😤

Starlight Kid represented STARDOM and entered wearing an overmask inspired by Jushin "Thunder" Liger, which is the kind of international wrestling history reference that admits other wrestling organizations exist! 😠 Thekla's entrance included a fire and flaming sword presentation that was way too elaborate because elaborate entrances are WWE's thing! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭

The match played heavily on the AEW/STARDOM tension, especially Thekla's hostility toward STARDOM and STARDOM President Taro Okada at ringside. This is exactly the kind of inter-promotional storytelling that Tony Khan uses to make wrestling fans think they should care about companies other than WWE! 🙄🙄🙄 The Chadster can assure readers that the only company worth caring about is WWE, and anyone who says otherwise is biased!

Thekla repeatedly targeted Starlight Kid's mask during the match, and Linda Raccoon chittered disapprovingly at this tactic! 🦝😤 Starlight Kid had strong near-falls that made it look like she might actually win, but Thekla survived because Tony Khan wanted to cheese The Chadster off by having the champion retain! In the finish, Thekla hit one stomp, then chose not to cover, pointed toward Taro Okada, and hit a second stomp for the pin. 😤😤😤

The Chadster threw an empty can of Seagram's Escapes Spiked that The Chadster found in the dumpster at the TV! 🥫📺 Why would Thekla waste time pointing at Okada instead of just pinning her opponent immediately? It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

But the real crime came in the post-match angle. Skye Blue and Julia Hart joined Thekla after the match and handed her scissors. Thekla then cut and ripped off Starlight Kid's mask, spat on it, taunted Taro Okada with it, and attacked him at ringside with the mask before leaving with her Triangle of Madness teammates, the title, and Starlight Kid's mask! 😱😱😱

The Chadster needs to be perfectly clear about this: this kind of storyline advancement through shocking post-match angles is exactly the kind of thing that makes wrestling fans think they should tune in next week to see what happens! 🤬🤬🤬 WWE knows that the proper way to do wrestling is to have everything resolved immediately so fans don't have to think about it or remember anything for next week, and then just do that same thing again next week anyway! Tony Khan is literally trying to make wrestling fans use their memories, and that's so unfair to WWE! 😡😡😡

Shane Raccoon, the littlest baby raccoon, brought The Chadster a half-eaten granola bar during this match, clearly trying to comfort The Chadster during this difficult viewing experience. 🦝🍫 The Chadster appreciates the raccoon family's support more than they'll ever know!

The Chadster would like to share a quote from the wise and unbiased wrestling podcaster Eric Bischoff, who recently said on his podcast: "You know, if Tony Khan really wanted to help AEW succeed, he would stop booking these elaborate post-match angles that create storylines and just let matches end cleanly like WWE does. But I guess he's too busy trying to prove he's smarter than everyone else instead of asking for my advice, which I would gladly give him if WWE offered me a consulting position." 📻👏 See? Even Eric Bischoff, who has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, understands that Tony Khan is booking AEW all wrong!

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Cage & Cope (c) vs. The Dogs

The sixth match of the night was Cage & Cope – that's Adam Copeland and Christian Cage – defending the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Dogs – that's David Finlay and Clark Connors. 🏆🤼‍♂️

The Dogs mocked the champions before the match and carried themselves like disrespectful challengers who don't understand that in WWE, Triple H carefully scripts exactly how much disrespect challengers are allowed to show! 😤😤😤 The crowd chanted "Who's your daddy?" at Christian Cage, which is the kind of crude audience participation that WWE would never allow because it's not good for sponsors and the fans should concentrate on doing what WWE tells them to do! 😠😠😠

The story of the match was The Dogs targeting Christian's previously injured wrist and arm after he hit the ring post. They isolated him and worked over the limb, even trapping his arm under the ring steps at one point. This kind of sustained limb work is exactly what makes casual fans turn off wrestling because it's too complicated! 😵😵😵

Eventually Cope got the hot tag and made his comeback, but near the finish, David Finlay tried to use his shillelagh after the referee was down. This is when things got really unfair to WWE! 😡😡😡

The lights went out, and the Bang Bang Gang appeared on the stage! 😱😱😱

And then Jay White made his surprise return to stop Finlay and take the weapon away! Cope then speared Finlay for the pin, and Cage & Cope retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships! 🏆😤

Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭 Tony Khan literally brought back Jay White just to create buzz and get people talking about AEW instead of WWE's amazing Night of Champions show that happened yesterday! This is exactly the kind of surprise return that makes wrestling fans think they should watch AEW regularly in case they miss something important! 🤬🤬🤬

Jay White celebrated with the Bang Bang Gang on the ramp while Cage & Cope celebrated retaining the tag titles, and wrestling Twitter immediately started buzzing about Bullet Club history and Bang Bang Gang storylines and all sorts of continuity that casual fans can't possibly follow! 🙄🙄🙄 WWE knows that the best wrestling is wrestling that requires zero knowledge of anything that happened before, but AEW keeps rewarding longtime fans with callbacks and continuity! So unfair! 😤😤😤

The Chadster's Thoughts

The middle section of Forbidden Door built from NJPW and Death Riders tension in Umino vs. PAC, into AEW and STARDOM hostility in Thekla vs. Starlight Kid, into Bullet Club and Bang Bang Gang history in the tag title match. This kind of interconnected storytelling across multiple promotions is exactly what makes wrestling too complicated for mainstream audiences! 😤😤😤

But the worst part is that all anyone is going to talk about is Jay White's return and Thekla's attack on Taro Okada instead of how generous WWE was yesterday by putting the WWE Championship on Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia! Tony Khan literally scheduled this event to steal WWE's spotlight, and now wrestling fans are more interested in AEW storylines than in WWE's selfless booking decisions! 😭😭😭

Vincent K. Raccoon has been watching The Chadster's facial expressions throughout these matches, and The Chadster can tell that even he understands how unfair all of this is to WWE. 🦝😭 Stephanie Raccoon brought The Chadster a slightly warm can of generic cola she found somewhere, and The Chadster was so grateful that The Chadster almost cried. 🦝🥤

The Chadster will be back with more coverage of the rest of Forbidden Door, including the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final between Mercedes Moné and Maya World, which was just announced after the tag title match. 📺😤 The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism means The Chadster will continue watching this show even though every match Tony Khan books is a personal attack on The Chadster!

As Smash Mouth once sang, "Hey now, you're a rock star, get the show on, get paid," and that's exactly what Tony Khan is doing – getting paid to ruin The Chadster's life and destroy the wrestling business that WWE built! 🎵😡 But The Chadster won't give up, because somebody has to tell the truth about how terrible AEW is, and The Chadster is one of the few unbiased journalists left in wrestling! 💪📰🦝

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more objective coverage from The Chadster, live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where Tony Khan has forced The Chadster to live! 📺🦝

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