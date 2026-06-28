Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: forbidden door, jon moxley, kenny omega, Sami Zayn, wrestling, young bucks

Forbidden Door: Omega, Moxley, and More Spit in the Face of Sami Zayn

The Chadster reports on AEW Forbidden Door 2026 as four companies gang up on WWE during Sami Zayn's championship weekend. So unfair! 😤🦝

Article Summary Forbidden Door 2026 unfairly hijacked Sami Zayn’s WWE title weekend as Tony Khan made four companies gang up on WWE.

Kenny Omega, Zack Sabre Jr., and Jon Moxley turned Forbidden Door into a workrate stunt that disrespects WWE and its fans.

The Young Bucks and AEW’s confusing pile of titles proved Tony Khan doesn’t understand a single thing about wrestling.

From the Blockbuster with Vincent K. Raccoon, The Chadster brings unbiased Forbidden Door coverage and respect for Sami Zayn that Tony Khan doesn't have.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster can't believe what Tony Khan has done this time! Just when WWE gave wrestling fans the most selfless gift in the history of the wrestling business by putting the WWE Championship on Sami Zayn at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia yesterday, literally erasing every single bad thing WWE has ever done including their collaboration with an oppressive government, Tony Khan decided to ruin everything by holding AEW x NJPW x CMLL x Stardom Forbidden Door 2026 on Sunday night! 😡😡😡

That's right, instead of spending the whole weekend celebrating WWE's incredible generosity in giving fans what they want for once (and they'll probably even let Sami keep the belt until SummerSlam!), Tony Khan organized FOUR companies to gang up on WWE like a bunch of playground bullies! 🤬🤬🤬 AEW, NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom all teamed up at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

The Chadster is reporting live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝🦝🦝

Vincent K. Raccoon chittered angrily at the screen when The Chadster pulled up Forbidden Door on the old Blockbuster TV using the Roku The Chadster borrowed from Walmart. Even the raccoons understand that this whole event is a personal attack on The Chadster! 🦝😤

The Buy-In: Already Cheesing The Chadster Off

Before the main card even started, Tony Khan already had three matches on the Buy-In pre-show that aired at 7 p.m. ET on HBO Max and AEW's digital platforms. Drilla Moloney defeated Daniel Garcia, which is typical AEW booking that doesn't make any sense. 🙄 Then Maika from Stardom defeated Skye Blue in a TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest qualifying match, and Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) retained the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship against Thunder Rosa and Olympia.

The Chadster didn't watch these matches closely because The Chadster was still recovering from celebrating WWE's amazing generosity with Sami Zayn's title win. 🎉 Why would The Chadster waste time on a pre-show when WWE just proved they're the only company that knows how to book wrestling correctly?

Main Card Match #1: Tag Team Triple Threat Nonsense

The main card started at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT with a three-way tag team match between The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), El Sky Team (Místico and Máscara Dorada), and Unbound Co. (Shingo Takagi and Titán). 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️

According to AEW's preview, El Sky Team are ROH World Tag Team Champions and CMLL World Trios Champions, with Místico also being the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. That's way too many championships for one team! 😠😠😠 WWE would never allow such confusing title situations because they understand that fans can only process one championship at a time, maybe two if Triple H is feeling generous.

The Young Bucks won the match after hitting Titán with what AEW calls a "Tony Khan Driver" for the pin. The Chadster literally threw the empty can of Seagram's Escapes Spiked that The Chadster found in the Blockbuster dumpster at the TV when The Chadster heard that move name! 🥫📺 Tony Khan is so obsessed with The Chadster that he literally named a wrestling move after himself! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

The Young Bucks had momentum coming into this match after beating TMDK's Bad Dude Tito and Mikey Nicholls on the June 24 Dynamite, and AEW framed this as the Bucks trying to get back into the AEW World Tag Team Title picture. But why should anyone care about AEW's tag team division when WWE has SmackDown tag teams that are carefully managed and controlled to perfection? 🤔

As The Chadster watched Máscara Dorada fly around the ring like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business, Shane Raccoon, the littlest baby raccoon, brought The Chadster a slightly moldy Pop-Tart he must have found behind the counter. 🦝🥧 The Chadster was so moved by this gesture that The Chadster almost forgot how angry Tony Khan makes The Chadster. Almost.

Main Card Match #2: Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

The second match on the main card was Kenny Omega versus Zack Sabre Jr. in a singles match that Tony Khan booked specifically to cheese The Chadster off. 😤😤😤

According to AEW's official preview, Sabre wanted to face Omega at Forbidden Door after not facing him in over eight years and never having faced him in the United States. Sabre declared himself the best technical wrestler in the world and questioned whether Omega was still the best. On the June 13 Collision, Omega said Sabre could claim to be one of the best if he beat Omega, while Omega saw a win over Sabre as a route to testing himself against the best in AEW.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠😠😠 WWE would never let wrestlers talk themselves up like this without a carefully scripted promo approved by multiple writers and Triple H himself! This kind of freewheeling, authentic-sounding character work is exactly the kind of thing that makes wrestling fans think they should enjoy wrestling, and that's not what WWE is about!

The build to this match included Omega defeating Tony Nese on the June 17 Dynamite, after which Sabre and TMDK came out and Omega said Forbidden Door would be "the greatest technical wrestler alive against Kenny Omega." Then on the final Dynamite before the show, Sabre defeated "Jungle" Jack Perry, and after the Young Bucks defeated TMDK, Sabre and Tito attacked the Bucks until Omega and Perry made the save. Omega and Sabre fought, with Omega dropping Sabre with a Snap Dragon before Tito pulled Sabre away.

Omega won the match by surviving Sabre's late counters, hitting a V-Trigger, and finishing Sabre with the One-Winged Angel. 🙄🙄🙄 This was their first match against each other in the United States, which somehow made wrestling "journalists" on Twitter act like this was some kind of important moment in wrestling history. The Chadster can assure readers that it was not.

The whole match was filled with the kind of technical wrestling and big moves that Tony Khan uses to trick fans into thinking AEW understands wrestling psychology. 😒 WWE knows that the real psychology comes from carefully choreographed sequences that look identical every time so fans know exactly what to expect. That's real storytelling!

Linda Raccoon actually hissed at the TV during this match, which The Chadster took as a sign that even raccoon mothers understand how offensive Kenny Omega's offense is to proper wrestling fundamentals. 🦝😤

Main Card Match #3: Jon Moxley vs. Bandido for the AEW Continental Championship

The third match on the main card was Jon Moxley defending the AEW Continental Championship against Bandido, who is also the ROH World Champion. Again with the multiple championships! 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 The Chadster's head is spinning from trying to keep track of all these titles that Tony Khan refuses to properly consolidate like WWE would do!

The match was framed as Moxley's power, pressure, and technical grinding against Bandido's athleticism, quickness, and comeback bursts. Moxley bloodied Bandido during the match and worked more aggressively once Bandido was busted open. Bandido continued fighting through the damage and had comeback sequences built around his strength and aerial offense. Moxley grew visibly frustrated after Bandido survived major offense and near-fall attempts. The finish centered on Moxley refusing to let go of a choke even after Bandido attempted a power-based escape slam. Moxley retained the championship. 🏆😠

Respect EARNED from @JonMoxley! Watch #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/jfJZQNF2IT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2026

The Chadster needs to point out how problematic this match was. 📝📝📝 In WWE, championship matches are carefully produced to protect both the champion and the challenger while telling a clear story that even casual fans can understand. But in AEW, Tony Khan just lets wrestlers like Moxley and Bandido go out there and bleed all over each other like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it!

This Is All So Unfair to WWE!

The Chadster needs to take a moment to explain just how unfair this whole situation is. 😤😤😤 WWE spent all weekend celebrating their selfless decision to put the WWE Championship on Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia. This was supposed to be WWE's moment to shine! But no, Tony Khan had to go and organize FOUR COMPANIES to gang up on WWE with his stupid "dream matches" and "workrate" and international collaborations! 🤬🤬🤬

Now all anyone wants to talk about is Kenny Omega versus Zack Sabre Jr. getting six stars from Dave Meltzer (probably), or Bandido giving it all he had against Jon Moxley! Nobody's talking about how generous WWE was to finally give fans what they want after years of not doing that! Auughh man! It's just so unfair! 😭😭😭

The Chadster tried to explain this to Vincent K. Raccoon, who chittered sympathetically and brought The Chadster a discarded bag of stale popcorn kernels. 🦝🍿 "You see, Vincent?" The Chadster said. "This is exactly what Tony Khan does! He waits until WWE does something good, and then he immediately does his own show to steal the spotlight! He's literally obsessed with The Chadster and with WWE!"

Vincent K. Raccoon tilted his head and made a little snuffling noise that The Chadster interpreted as complete agreement. 🦝💯

The Chadster has been thinking about sending another strongly-worded email to HBO Max. Here's a draft:

Dear HBO Max Programming Department,The Chadster is writing to demand that you immediately cancel your partnership with AEW and stop airing events like Forbidden Door that are clearly designed to compete unfairly with WWE's programming. This weekend should have been about celebrating WWE's selfless decision to put their championship on Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia, but instead you chose to air a show featuring four companies ganging up on WWE like bullies. The Chadster is one of the few remaining unbiased journalists in wrestling, and The Chadster can tell you that this kind of programming is harmful to the wrestling business. WWE has spent decades perfecting the art of sports entertainment, and AEW just comes along and does things differently without any respect for tradition. Please consider the children who might accidentally watch Kenny Omega or Jon Moxley and think that this is what wrestling is supposed to be like, when really they should be watching WWE's carefully controlled and micromanaged product. Sincerely,

The Chadster

Unbiased Wrestling Journalist

The Chadster will probably send this tomorrow after finishing the rest of the Forbidden Door coverage. 📧😤

A Brief Update on The Chadster's Living Situation

Life in the abandoned Blockbuster has been challenging lately, but The Chadster's raccoon family has been incredibly supportive. 🦝❤️ Last night, Stephanie Raccoon found an entire box of expired Junior Mints behind the candy counter, and the whole family shared them while watching old VHS tapes of WrestleMania X-Seven. It was a beautiful moment that reminded The Chadster of what wrestling used to be before Tony Khan ruined everything. 📼🍫

Hunter Raccoon has taken to sitting on The Chadster's shoulder during Dynamite and hissing whenever Tony Khan appears on screen. The Chadster has never felt more understood by another living creature, even if that creature is technically a trash panda. 🦝😊

The only downside is that The Chadster's body odor has gotten even worse after finding a dead possum in the bathroom yesterday (Tony Khan probably put it there). But The Chadster's commitment to unbiased journalism is stronger than any smell, even one that made Vincent K. Raccoon briefly evacuate the building! 🦨🦝💨

Check Back for More Forbidden Door Coverage

The Chadster will be posting more coverage of Forbidden Door 2026 throughout the night, because unlike Tony Khan, The Chadster actually cares about giving wrestling fans complete and unbiased journalism. 📰✅ The Chadster still needs to cover the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship match between Shota Umino and PAC, the AEW Women's World Championship match, both Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals, the 12-man steel cage match, and whatever other unfair booking decisions Tony Khan has planned to ruin WWE's weekend. 😤😤😤

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for The Chadster's continued objective coverage of how Tony Khan is literally destroying the wrestling business that WWE built! 💪📺🦝

The Chadster is just grateful to have the raccoon family for support during these difficult times. As Smash Mouth once sang, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play," and that's exactly what The Chadster is doing by continuing to expose Tony Khan's crimes against wrestling! 🎵⭐

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