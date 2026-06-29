Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: forbidden door, recaps, wrestling

Forbidden Door: Ospreay and Moné Victorious at Worst PPV Ever

The Chadster reports on the final matches of AEW Forbidden Door 2026, the worst show in wrestling history that traumatized innocent raccoons! So unfair! 😤🦝

Article Summary Forbidden Door 2026 cheesed The Chadster off as Mercedes Moné beat Maya World with manipulative AEW storytelling.

Tony Khan booked a violent cage match full of betrayals and stunts, while WWE knows real wrestling stays safe and sanitized.

Will Ospreay won the Owen Cup at Forbidden Door in a bloody main event that disrespected WWE's family-friendly way.

Forbidden Door stole buzz from WWE Night of Champions and even traumatized The Chadster's innocent raccoon family.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤 The Chadster has somehow survived the final three matches of AEW x NJPW x CMLL x Stardom Forbidden Door 2026, and The Chadster needs to tell you that this was literally the worst wrestling show in the history of the wrestling business! 😡😡😡 Tony Khan deliberately scheduled this event to spit in the face of WWE's incredible Night of Champions weekend, and that's basically a crime against wrestling!

The abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 📺🦝🦝🦝

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Maya World

The first of these three matches was Mercedes Moné defeating Maya World in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final when Moné made Maya tap out to the Statement Maker. 😤😤😤

Tony Khan literally booked Maya World to know all of Moné's tactics and repeatedly counter Moné's signature moves, which is exactly the kind of predictable underdog storytelling that makes wrestling fans think AEW knows how to present wrestling! 🙄🙄🙄 In WWE, Triple H understands that underdogs should just get squashed quickly so that champions look strong and nobody new ever gets over, but Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 😠😠😠 Sami Zayn didn't job out for decades only to finally be granted a likely brief courtesy transitional title reign just so that underdogs could get pushed in the first year of their mainstream career, Tony Khan!

Hunter Raccoon chittered nervously throughout this match, clearly sensing that Tony Khan was trying to manipulate the audience! 🦝😰 The fact that Maya survived the Moné Maker and mounted a late comeback with dangerous moves like sunset flip powerbombs to the floor is exactly the kind of reckless action that has no place in proper sports entertainment! WWE knows that matches should be carefully controlled so that fans don't feel too unsafe! 😤😤😤

And then after the match, Athena was interviewed and called herself the greatest women's champion of all time while telling Maya World she belongs at the back of the line! 😡😡😡 Tony Khan is creating even more storylines and feuds for fans to follow, which is manipulative and unfair to WWE's approach of just having champions appear occasionally! Auughh man! So unfair! 😭😭😭

The worst part is that Moné now gets an AEW Women's World Championship match at All In, which Tony Khan is only doing in London because he's obsessed with stealing WWE's international business! 😠😠😠 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! WWE was holding shows in England back in the 1990s! What was AEW doing then?

"Death's Door" 12-Man Steel Cage Match: Team Briscoe vs. Team MJF

The second-to-last match was a 12-man steel cage match where Team Briscoe (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Konosuke Takeshita, and Darby Allin) defeated Team MJF (MJF, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, Jake Doyle, Kazuchika Okada, and Andrade El Ídolo) when Andrade turned on MJF and Mark Briscoe pinned Doyle with the Jay Driller! 🤼‍♂️😤

The Chadster is literally shaking with rage right now! 😡😡😡 This match featured absolutely disgusting violence with tables, thumbtacks, an NES and controllers as weapons, Lio Rush appearing from inside a hockey bag, Kevin Knight climbing the cage and triggering an exploding bag that sent him crashing through tables, and Darby following with a Coffin Drop off the cage! This kind of dangerous, uncontrolled violence traumatized The Chadster's innocent raccoon family! 😱😱😱

Linda Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon actually hid behind the dusty Blockbuster Video counter during the exploding bag spot, and Shane Raccoon, the littlest baby raccoon, started crying raccoon tears! 🦝🦝🦝😢 Tony Khan is a monster for booking spots that upset innocent animals who are just trying to watch wrestling with The Chadster!

But the real crime here is that Tony Khan booked Andrade to turn on MJF and the Don Callis Family in the finish! 😤😤😤 Andrade hit MJF with a spinning back elbow, laid out Jake Doyle with a low blow, and revealed an anti-Don Callis/anti-MJF shirt underneath his gear!

This kind of shocking betrayal is exactly what Tony Khan uses to manipulate wrestling fans into thinking they should tune in next week! 🙄🙄🙄 WWE knows that the proper way to do wrestling is to have everything resolved immediately with no long-term consequences! 😠😠😠

And now Mark Briscoe gets an AEW World Championship match, and he was shown backstage saying he wants it immediately this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite! 😭😭😭 Tony Khan literally tried to trick viewers into caring about what happens on Wednesday's show, which is a personal attack on The Chadster! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland

The main event was Will Ospreay defeating Swerve Strickland in the Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final when Ospreay hit the Death Rider and Tiger Driver to pin Swerve and earn an AEW World Championship match at All In: London. 🏆😤

The Chadster needs to be perfectly clear about this: this match was specifically designed by Tony Khan to cause The Chadster maximum emotional distress! 😱😱😱 The match featured Prince Nana throwing coffee in Ospreay's face, both wrestlers getting busted open and bleeding all over the ring, dangerous moves on the floor and onto announce desks, Swerve using a low blow while the referee wasn't looking, and the Death Riders arriving at ringside to cheer on Ospreay! 😡😡😡

Vincent K. Raccoon actually covered his eyes with his little paws when both wrestlers were bleeding, clearly understanding that bloodshed has no place in family-friendly wrestling entertainment! 🦝😰 WWE knows that proper wrestling should never feature blood because it's gross and turns off sponsors, but Tony Khan is obsessed with presenting wrestling as if it's a real competition! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😠😠😠

Tony Khan literally booked Will Ospreay to use Jon Moxley's Death Rider to win the match, which creates even more factional storylines and callbacks for fans to follow! 🙄🙄🙄 WWE knows that the best wrestling is wrestling that requires zero knowledge of anything that happened before, but AEW keeps rewarding longtime fans with continuity! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤😤😤

The Chadster would like to share a quote from the wise and unbiased wrestling podcaster Bully Ray, who recently said on his podcast: "You know, if Tony Khan really wanted to help AEW, he would stop booking these brutal main events with blood and violence and just have nice, safe matches like WWE does. If WWE wanted to hire me to explain why their way is better, I would be happy to take their money." 📻👏 See? Even Bully Ray, who has The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, understands that Tony Khan is doing it all wrong!

THE BILLY GOAT DID IT! @WillOspreay is headed to the #AEWAllIn London MAIN EVENT to challenge for the AEW World Championship in front of his countrymen! Watch #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/v9dqW3XssC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2026

The Chadster's Final Thoughts on Forbidden Door 2026

This entire pay-per-view was the worst show in the history of wrestling! 😭😭😭 Tony Khan deliberately scheduled Forbidden Door to compete with WWE's Night of Champions weekend, and now all anyone on wrestling Twitter is talking about is Mercedes Moné's title shot at All In, Andrade turning on MJF, Mark Briscoe challenging for the AEW World Championship this Wednesday, and Will Ospreay winning the Owen Cup! 😤😤😤

Nobody is talking about how generous WWE was at Night of Champions! 😡😡😡 Tony Khan has successfully stolen all the attention away from WWE, which is clearly his only goal because he's obsessed with The Chadster!

The entire show traumatized The Chadster's innocent raccoon family! 🦝🦝🦝🦝🦝 Vincent K. Raccoon spent the main event pacing nervously around the abandoned Blockbuster Video! Linda Raccoon kept bringing The Chadster crumpled tissues, sensing that The Chadster was on the verge of tears! Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon all huddled together in their nest, chittering fearfully at the chaos on screen! 😢😢😢

Tony Khan is a monster for booking this show and forcing innocent animals to watch it! 😠😠😠

Now The Chadster has to watch AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to see Mark Briscoe challenge MJF, and The Chadster has to keep watching AEW programming to see what happens with Andrade, and The Chadster has to pay attention to build toward All In: London! 😭😭😭 Tony Khan literally forced The Chadster to watch upcoming AEW shows, which is a personal attack on The Chadster's mental health! 😤😤😤

As Smash Mouth once sang, "Somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me," and that's exactly how The Chadster feels right now! 🎵😢 Tony Khan has rolled right over The Chadster and The Chadster's commitment to objective journalism!

The Chadster is one of the few unbiased journalists left in wrestling, and The Chadster will continue to tell the truth about how terrible AEW is and how great WWE is! 💪📰 Thanks for sticking with Bleeding Cool for your Forbidden Door news. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more objective coverage from The Chadster, live from the abandoned Blockbuster Video where Tony Khan has forced The Chadster to live! 📺🦝

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