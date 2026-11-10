Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, fraggle rock, Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift

Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift Coming To Apple TV On December 4th

Apple TV's brand-new holiday special, Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift, will premiere worldwide on December 4th. Here's the official trailer.

Article Summary Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift premieres worldwide on Apple TV on December 4, bringing a new holiday special to fans.

The Fraggle Rock holiday adventure follows Wembley as Spirit Captain on a mission to restore cheer to the Rock.

Lilli Cooper returns as Doc, while Nicole Scherzinger joins Fraggle Rock with a new musical performance.

With an official trailer now out, Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift looks set for repeat viewing all holiday season.

Fraggle Rock has an all-new holiday special coming to Apple TV this festive season. Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift will debut worldwide on the service on December 4th, with Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper returning as Doc and performing an original song, and Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, who will perform her own musical number. Here is the logline for the special: "In this all-new holiday special, Wembley is named Spirit Captain and sets out to spread cheer throughout the Rock. But when the Fraggles unknowingly take a cherished snow globe from Doc's workshop, the holiday spirit begins to fade. Wembley must find the courage to return it, learning that kindness, giving, and helping someone in need are the true gifts of the holidays."

Any New Fraggle Rock Is Welcomed With Open Arms

The Jim Henson Company's Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Dave Goelz and Karen Prell co-executive produce. Harvey Mason Jr. serves as the executive music producer. The special is written by Fusfeld and Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, co-produced by Tim O'Brien, and directed by Tartaglia.

Any new Fraggle Rock is welcome in this house. There are a lot of great, new holiday specials this year, and I am here for it. Peanuts, SpongeBob, so many others; it feels really cool to know that all of the services and networks are really making an effort this year. When I was young, forever ago, I would look forward to holiday specials all year. I loved seeing my favorite characters in a holiday setting, and if that feeling can now continue for a new generation in a meaningful way, bring it on. Fraggle Rock will be on constant rotation for me this holiday season.

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