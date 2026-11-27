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Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift: Tartaglia Talks Special, Henson & More

Director/star John Tartaglia discussed his Apple TV holiday special, Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift, the Jim Henson Company, and much more.

Article Summary John Tartaglia shares how Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift captures the joy, innocence, and heart of the Fraggles.

The Fraggle Rock star/director explains why the cast’s close-knit teamwork helps create stronger performances on screen.

Tartaglia reflects on lessons from Sesame Street and Jim Henson productions, especially leading with kindness on set.

Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift also leaves room for improv, with playful moments and cast chemistry shaping the special.

Children's TV has its wonderful perks as an escape from your everyday troubles, especially down at Fraggle Rock, and the upcoming Apple TV special is no exception, with Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift, which finds our happy-go-lucky underground fuzzy friends coming across a mysterious artifact that unifies the Fraggles as they spread their holiday cheer and joy. Director and star John Tartaglia spoke to Bleeding Cool about doing interviews in character as Gobo, working with his ensemble of Dave Goelz, Donna Kimball, Jordan Lockhart, Frank Meschkuleit, and Karen Prell, and what he's learned from his time on Sesame Street and The Jim Henson Company that he brought over to Fraggle Rock.

Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift Director and Star John Tartaglia on the Power of Kindness and Talks Holiday Special

Bleeding Cool: What is the most fun thing about doing these junkets in character?

Tartaglia: People love meeting the Fraggles, and I think one of the best parts of the job is being able to see people's reaction to talking to these characters that they've grown up with and that they always loved, and I love that. I love that we get to be in the character of these wonderful, happy creatures who are very innocent to our world, and look at everything very genuinely. It's just a lot of fun, because we really kind of get to see how people react to these childhood-beloved characters.

Yeah, I kind of forgot myself in the world the Fraggles were in, even though I saw the thing. What do you enjoy most about playing in that 'Fraggle Rock' world with Jordan, Karen, Donna, David, Frank?

I think it's really the camaraderie we have. I was raised on a television set, essentially. Since I was 16, I'd been working in television. I was taught, luckily, at a very young age, on the Jim Henson Company production, that the best work comes when we are a team, and that puppetry, on its own, is very collaborative. It's a collaborative art form. You need someone to assist you. You need somebody to do your eyes or do your hand or whatever on your character, so it's really, we're all in this together, and I think that spirit, that family is what I love, and the 'Fraggle Rock' team of performers, we're now a family and we talk all the time. We have a text chain; we keep in touch, and we celebrate each other's accomplishments. We also grieve together; we're just a very tight group, and I find that that makes the work super enjoyable, and that we get the best performances and the best work on screen because of that.

From your time working on 'Sesame Street' and, of course, the Jim Henson Company, what has been the most invaluable lesson that you've taken in that you have incorporated ever since?

I think it's the spirit of kindness- that being on a set like Sesame Street or Fraggle Rock or what have you, that kindness goes so much farther and that it takes just as much time to be kind as it is to be dismissive or cruel. I feel like we all need a lot more kindness in the world, and the best thing people can say is at the end of a production. I mean, it's lovely to hear people compliment your work or compliment your performance, but truly it's when people say, "I've never had as much fun as I did on this set, or I've ever felt a scene as I feel on this set." I mean, to me, that is just like the greatest gift to be able to provide that or to be able to make that happen, and with 'Fraggle Rock,' we really do. We really try to make it a set where everyone has a great time and feels included and feels like they're part of something really, really special.

Do the opportunities of just filming these things lend themselves to improvisation, or is it mainly just you guys sticking to whatever you guys have on script?

I mean, it always starts with the writing. We have incredible writers, an incredible writing room led by Alex Cuthbertson and Matt Fusfeld. They're brilliant, and what I love about them is that they trust us so deeply that we know these characters and they'll let us play. Sometimes things that you don't expect are going to end up in the special, end up in the special, because of that play. Actually, in 'A Holiday Gift,' there's a little scenelet between Architect User, who I play, and Cotter Pin User, who Donna Kimball plays. We were just playing and joking around between takes, and they happened to be rolling, and we ended up using it in the show, because it was just a funny improv that we just came up with, and that speaks so much of Alex and Matt that they're willing to, as the head writers say, "Oh please include that even though we didn't write that; please include it because it's funny." So, there is a wonderful runway given to us to play and to improv a little bit, and that's certainly where a lot of our relationships as characters come from.

Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift, which also stars Lilli Cooper, premieres on December 4th on Apple TV.

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