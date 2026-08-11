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Frank Miller: American Genius Documentary Now Available to Stream

Now available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV, the documentary Frank Miller: American Genius examines the comic book legend's career.

Article Summary Frank Miller: American Genius is now streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV, spotlighting the comics icon’s life.

The Frank Miller documentary explores his work on Sin City, The Dark Knight Returns, 300, Daredevil, and more.

Director Silenn Thomas delivers a raw look at Frank Miller’s career, covering triumphs, failures, and rediscovery.

The film traces Frank Miller’s journey from Vermont to New York and Hollywood after a near-death experience.

Picturehouse and Poisson Rouge Pictures have brought the documentary Frank Miller: American Genius over to streaming this week, on Apple TV and Prime Video. The film provides a raw and intimate look at the man behind comic book franchises such as Sin City, The Dark Knight Returns, Ronin, 300, Daredevil, and more, as director Silenn Thomas pulls back the veil to explore the good and the bad of his genius and career. Along with commentary from a cavalcade of industry vets across comics, TV, film, and more. The film originally debuted in June 2024 at the Angelika Film Center in New York City, followed by a single-day screening at Cinemark theaters, and officially hit streaming today.

Explore The Work and Career Of a Comic Book Mastermind in Frank Miller: American Genius

Frank Miller: American Genius documents the unique journey of an unparalleled American artist. The film explores the nearly half-century career of the legendary comic book artist and writer. Made for his fans following a near-death experience, the documentary delves into Miller's radical and defining influence on art, storytelling, and culture. Following his small-town beginnings in Vermont, to New York City, Hollywood, and beyond, this intimate documentary delves into his failures, successes, self-destruction, and rediscovery.

"The genesis of the documentary came from various sources and fans urging us to document this great American genius who had recently survived a near-death experience," shared Thomas. "As we started this process, Miller had just begun his recovery. He had a clear lust for life, a desire to reclaim years of "wasted time" and further his artistic identity. Before the pandemic, Miller had returned to traveling and working on a range of new projects. The further we followed him on this journey, the more we uncovered the craft of comic book-making. It was and continues to be a world inspired by women, artists, writers, craftsmen, and a global group of eager and astute fans. This movie is for them; to become a part of, and further explore, the inner workings of their idol and sensei, Frank Miller."

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