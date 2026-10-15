Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Frisco King, tulsa king

Frisco King: Jackson-Starring Tulsa King Spinoff Gets Official Teaser

Debuting on December 18th, here's a look at the official teaser for Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Article Summary Paramount+ drops the official Frisco King teaser, confirming the Tulsa King spinoff premieres December 18.

Samuel L. Jackson stars as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a New Orleans gangster setting up shop in Frisco, Texas.

Written by Taylor Sheridan, Frisco King follows Lee as he builds a grifting empire in suburbia’s hidden underworld.

Frisco King launches with a two-episode premiere, with new episodes arriving every Friday on Paramount+.

The world of Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Tulsa King will expand in a big way this December. On Friday, the streaming service dropped an official teaser, key art, and image gallery for Frisco King, with Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr. taking his operations to the Texas suburbs. Written by Sheridan, the spinoff follows the seasoned New Orleans gangster as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived. Here's a look at the key art and image gallery that was released, followed by our best look yet at what's to come:

Joining Jackson are series stars Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate, and Savanna Gann, with a special appearance by Sylvester Stallone. Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was released, with Paramount+'s Frisco King debuting on December 18th with a two-episode premiere (followed by new episodes every Friday, exclusively on Paramount+):

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, Frisco King is executive produced by Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, and Samuel L. Jackson. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Keith Cox also executive produce. In addition to executive producing, Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman both directed four episodes, with Voros directing the pilot.

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