Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Frisco King

Frisco King Official Trailer Released: Small Town, Big Hustles

Debuting on December 18th, here's the official trailer for Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson.

Article Summary Paramount+ dropped the official Frisco King trailer, offering the best look yet at Samuel L. Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr.

Frisco King premieres December 18 on Paramount+ with two episodes, then rolls out new episodes every Friday.

Written by Taylor Sheridan, Frisco King follows Lee as he turns Frisco, Texas into a suburban hustler's playground.

Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate, and Savanna Gann join the cast, with Sylvester Stallone set for a special appearance.

With only a month to go until Paramount+ and Taylor Sheridan's Frisco King, starring Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson, hits our screens, we're getting our best look yet at what the future has in store for Russell Lee Washington Jr with the release of the official trailer. Written by Sheridan, the "Tulsa King" spinoff follows the seasoned New Orleans gangster as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. Recruiting an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived.

Joining Jackson are series stars Asa Germann, Kai Caster, Lilah Pate, and Savanna Gann, with a special appearance by Sylvester Stallone. Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was released, with Paramount+'s Frisco King debuting on December 18th with a two-episode premiere (followed by new episodes every Friday, exclusively on Paramount+).

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, Frisco King is executive produced by Oscar nominees Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, and Samuel L. Jackson. David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Keith Cox also executive produce. In addition to executive producing, Christina Alexandra Voros and Michael Friedman both directed four episodes, with Voros directing the pilot.

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