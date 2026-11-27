Posted in: Trailer, TV | Tagged: Ford Racing, matt damon, zack snyder

From DCU to GT41: Zack Snyder Brings "Rebel Moon" Magic to Ford Racing

Zack Snyder brought his unique filmmaking magic (and narrator Matt Damon) to the Ford Racing Team for its latest promo commercial.

Article Summary Zack Snyder directs Ford Racing’s new Thanksgiving commercial, bringing cinematic style to the automaker’s latest push.

Matt Damon narrates the Ford Racing ad, reconnecting with the brand after his racing drama Ford v Ferrari.

The promo spot debuted during the Lions-Bears Thanksgiving game and was produced by Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artists Equity.

Zack Snyder’s Ford Racing ad also spotlights the Ford GT41 ahead of its 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship debut.

Matt Damon has Oscar aspirations this year, and to keep his name out there, he provides the narration for the Ford Racing Thanksgiving ad, directed by Zack Snyder, this year. He is no stranger to racing, having starred in Ford vs. Ferrari in 2019. The ad aired for the first time today during the Detroit Lions/Chicago Bears game, which is still happening as I type this. The ad was produced by Artists Equity, the studio led by Damon and Ben Affleck. "What does it mean to be American? Well, many things to many people. To us, it's not just where we hang our hat. It's downright relentless grit. More than part of the team, you're our fuel. Why we persevere. Every mile feeds the next. Because that's what it means to be American. That we always — without fail — go like hell," says Damon in the ad.

Matt Damon Wants This Oscar (Can Zack Snyder Help?)

"Telling the story of Le Mans '66 [in 'Ford v Ferrari'] was one of the highlights of my career, so getting to lend my voice to the next chapter felt very full circle," Damon said in a statement. "Revisiting this one with Ford and Zack, as they take on the world's toughest racing all over again, was a real privilege." The Ford GT41 will make its competitive debut in the 2027 FIA World Endurance Championship, with the season opening in Qatar in March before the team heads to Le Mans in June.

Matt Damon starred in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey over the summer, which grossed $1.8 billion and is arguably the frontrunner, depending on who you ask, at this year's Academy Awards. That includes Matt Damon, going for his first Best Actor statue, though he will face stiff competition. Let the campaigning begin – and here's the commercial that was released on Thursday; let us know what you thought about how Zack Snyder and his latest effort turned out in the comments below.

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