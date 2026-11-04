Posted in: Anime, TV | Tagged: Dragon Ball Z, texas

From Dragon Ball Z to Texas Attorney General: Meet Nathan Johnson

Before he was elected as Attorney General for Texas on Tuesday, Nathan Johnson was the composer for 67 Dragon Ball Z episodes and 5 films.

Article Summary Texas Attorney General winner Nathan Johnson once composed music for 67 Dragon Ball Z episodes and five DBZ films.

Johnson says Dragon Ball Z gave him a rare creative outlet and cultural connection before his Texas political rise.

His Dragon Ball Z credits include The World’s Strongest, Tree of Might, Fusion Reborn, and Wrath of the Dragon.

After joining the Texas Senate in 2018, Johnson says he passed 134 bills while building toward attorney general.

To say that the Democrats won big-time against Trump, MAGA, and the GOP during Tuesday's election night in the U.S. would be a righteous understatement. By the time the dust settles, the party could be looking at a 75-seat House majority and 54 or more seats in the Senate (and that's not counting a lot of huge wins on the state level. There were also a ton of firsts coming out of the night, like Keisha Lance Bottoms being elected the first Black woman governor, Chris Pappas being the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed being the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, Deb Haaland being the first Native American woman elected governor, and many more. But if you're an anime fan, Tuesday night's winner of the race for Attorney General of Texas might be a name you're familiar with: Nathan Johnson, who was a composer who scored the anime series Dragon Ball Z before launching his political career.

"If you grew up watching 'Dragon Ball Z,' you might know me better than you think: I composed the musical scores for 67 episodes and five movies and had a great time doing it," Johnson shared on his Facebook page. Along with the nearly six dozen episodes of the anime series, Johnson also composed for Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest, Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might, Dragon Ball Z: Broly — Second Coming, Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn, and Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon. Joining the state Senate in 2018, Johnson would go on to pass 134 bills into law over four sessions, as well as "defending constitutional principles and holding government accountable." Here's a look at an interview from Johnson's social media, offering some more of his personal and politicial backstory:

"I wrote the musical scores, wall to wall, of 67 episodes of 'Dragon Ball Z' and five of the movies. I had a one-year-old at the time, and I remember him sitting on my knee and stuff blowing up. He's like, 'Oh, Daddy Goku!' He thought it was super cool. It gave me a creative outlet and a cultural connection that very few people have had the opportunity to have," Johnson shared during a previous interview with Texas Sen. Taylor Rehmet.

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