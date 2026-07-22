Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: sdcc, strange new worlds, The Rookie

From The Rookie to Percy Jackson: TV Brings Big SDCC Energy (IMAGES)

Check out our latest looks from SDCC 2026: The Rookie, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, and much more!

Article Summary SDCC 2026 is underway, with TV making a major splash across San Diego Comic-Con’s four-day pop culture event.

Series in the SDCC spotlight include The Rookie, Percy Jackson, Rick and Morty, Strange New Worlds, and more.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, and King of the Hill add to SDCC buzz.

In major SDCC news, Comic-Con International and San Diego reached a new deal to keep the event local through 2030.

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) officially kicking off its four-day pop culture extravaganza on Thursday, Bleeding Cool's team of on-the-ground photographers has been covering a lot of ground to offer some looks at how the sights and sounds around SDCC are coming together – and let's just say that Television is coming on strong! Earlier this evening, we offered a look at what HBO Max's Lanterns and AMC's Anne Rice's The Vampire Lestat had to offer. Now, we've put together a gallery of images spotlighting and previewing what's to come for Rick and Morty, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, The Rookie, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, King of the Hill, and much more:

SDCC Staying Put Through 2030: CCI & San Diego Announce New Deal

With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 kicking off tonight with a preview before the four-day spectacle gets underway, Comic-Con International and The City of San Diego announced that the annual pop culture event will remain in San Diego through at least 2030, based on the new deal announced by all the big players involved. Mayor Todd Gloria made the announcement, with officials from Comic-Con International, the San Diego Convention Center, and the San Diego Tourism Authority also in attendance. In 2025, a new deal was signed to keep SDCC in San Diego through 2027. Here's a look at what the officials had to share about the good news:

"Comic-Con belongs in San Diego, and today's announcement ensures this incredible tradition will continue here through 2030," Gloria shared. "This agreement is the result of years of partnership and reflects our shared commitment to the fans, creators, businesses and workers who make Comic-Con unlike anything else in the world. We're proud to welcome everyone back to San Diego for another unforgettable year and excited about the future we're building together."

David Glanzer, chief communications and strategy officer of Comic-Con, added, "We are both excited and thrilled to remain in San Diego through 2030. We are grateful to the city, tourism authority and the many hotels who have joined in offering increased room blocks at competitive rates that can keep tens of thousands of fans returning to Comic-Con in San Diego for years to come."

"With its global reach and audience, Comic-Con has become an enduring part of our city's identity," noted Mardeen Mattix, president and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "Each year, Comic-Con draws worldwide attention to San Diego, supports thousands of jobs, drives business throughout the region, and generates millions of dollars in hotel and sales tax revenue that fund essential City services for San Diegans."

It's official: @Comic_Con will be here in San Diego through 2030!

⁰@MayorToddGloria announced the news moments ago, just outside Hall H. pic.twitter.com/YgoKcQFreo — San Diego Convention Center (@SDConventionCtr) July 22, 2026

Calling the city home since 1970, this year's four-day pop culture extravaganza is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees, generate more than $160 million for the local economy, and book more than 61,000 hotel room nights. SDCC 2026 is projected to generate $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for the city. Just from those numbers alone, you can understand why San Diego would want to keep "San Diego" in "San Diego Comic-Con."

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