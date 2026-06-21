Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: cash wheeler, dax harwood, ftr, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling

FTR Takes Time Off – Why They Should Return to WWE When It's Done

FTR's Dax Harwood announced a break from wrestling, and The Chadster explains why FTR betrayed WWE and needs to come home where they belong! 🦝📰

Article Summary FTR taking time off proves Tony Khan ran them ragged with “great matches” when WWE would have used them properly.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler literally stabbed Triple H in the back leaving WWE, and now FTR needs to come home.

FTR’s AEW success was disrespectful to wrestling because Tony Khan made tag titles matter instead of booking them WWE-style.

Even the Blockbuster raccoons know FTR belongs back in WWE, where The Revival’s back-shaving segments were real art.

Welcome back to another edition of The Chadster's Hot Takes, the most objective and unbiased wrestling journalism column on the entire internet! 🎯📰 The Chadster has some breaking news that perfectly proves everything wrong with AEW and Tony Khan's so-called "tag team revolution." 😤😤😤 Dax Harwood of FTR announced on Instagram that he and Cash Wheeler are taking time off from wrestling, and The Chadster has THOUGHTS.

Here's the complete, unedited text of Harwood's Instagram post:

Since the summer of 2014, The Revival, FTR, Dawson & Dash, Dax & Cash, whatever you want to call us, we've had the pedal to the floor. Aside from my bicep tear in 2017, we've taken no time away from the job we've dreamed of having. Physically & mentally, we both became exhausted. We were two of the very few talents that traveled and worked on both Collision & Dynamite. I've fought through 3 hematomas on my lower back, another bicep tear I decided not to have surgery on, labrum tear from my groin to my hip, a shoulder that needs replacement, and probably a laundry list of other things I'm too afraid to get checked out haha. For the first time in 12 years, we've decided to step away and take some time for ourselves & for our families. I'm not sure when we'll be back, what we're going to do, how much longer we have, or if we even need to prove anything at all anymore. However, we will see some of you on August 22nd for @appalachianmountainwrestling as we take on The Good Brothers in Corbin, KY & the following week August 29th for the @revprouk Undisputed British Tag Team Championship as we take on The Young Guns in Wembley Arena. Until then, enjoy my Hawaii family vacation pictures. Top Guys, out.

Now, FTR's run in AEW has been filled with what some so-called "experts" might call "accomplishments." 🙄 They debuted in AEW in May 2020 and immediately started feuding with The Young Bucks. They won the AEW World Tag Team Championship at All Out 2020 by beating Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page, which led to that dream match against The Young Bucks at Full Gear 2020. They joined The Pinnacle with MJF, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard. 📺

They won the AAA World Tag Team Championship while disguised as Las Super Ranas. They beat The Briscoes at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 to become ROH World Tag Team Champions, kicking off that whole trilogy everyone won't stop talking about, including the Double Dog Collar Match at Final Battle 2022. 😒 They added the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Forbidden Door 2022, holding the ROH, AAA, and IWGP titles all at once like some kind of belt-hoarding goblin. 🏆🏆🏆 They beat The Gunns in a titles-vs.-careers match for their second AEW tag title, had ANOTHER match with The Young Bucks at All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium, won the AEW tag titles a THIRD time by beating Brodido at Full Gear, and finally lost them to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage at Double or Nothing in an "I Quit" New York Street Fight.

And here's the thing, folks: every single one of those so-called "accomplishments" was literally spitting in the face of WWE, the company that taught FTR how to wrestle in the first place. 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️🙅‍♂️

Let The Chadster explain what tag team wrestling is SUPPOSED to be. 📚 Tag teams exist to fill time on three-hour shows in between recaps of what Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes did earlier in the night. They exist to give singles wrestlers something to do so the creative team doesn't have to keep track of midcard storylines. 🎭 And tag champions? They're supposed to win the belts and then be immediately forgotten about until it's time for someone else to win them in a match announced five minutes before it happens on WWE Raw! THAT'S real tag team wrestling! 👏👏👏

But Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤦‍♂️ He actually books long-term rivalries, lets teams have great matches, and treats championships like they matter. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫😫�`😫 No WONDER FTR is exhausted! Tony Khan has been forcing them to wrestle good matches and carry meaningful storylines instead of just doing the occasional comedy bit and losing in three minutes on WWE Main Event to someone more important!

The Chadster checked in on what the experts had to say, and Eric Bischoff put it perfectly on his podcast: "If FTR had any sense, they'd crawl back to Triple H on their hands and knees and thank him for the privilege of being booked to lose. Tony Khan ran those poor boys into the ground by giving them too many memorable matches, but it's not too late to salvage their careers. In fact, I would personally be willing to manage them in their return. Give me a call, Triple H. I'll be waiting by the phone." 🎙️ Now THAT is the kind of objective wisdom, offered with no ulterior motive, that earns the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! The Chadster sometimes wonders if Tony Khan torments Eric Bischoff in his sleep too, for being so brave. 😔

So here's The Chadster's take: FTR should return to WWE when their break is over so they can properly apologize for betraying WWE in the first place. 🙏 Now, normally The Chadster wouldn't want WWE to take them back after they literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. But The Chadster did really love those hilarious segments they used to do as The Revival where they were shaving each other's backs backstage. 🪒😂 THAT was quality television! The Chadster would love to see more of that instead of all this "workrate" nonsense Tony Khan keeps forcing them into!

This morning, The Chadster was explaining all of this to the raccoons here in the abandoned Blockbuster Video The Chadster has been forced to live in with a family of raccoons after Tony Khan LITERALLY RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE, costing The Chadster his home, his sexual potency, his marriage to Keighleyanne, and, most importantly, his beloved Mazda Miata, just because The Chadster is committed to ethical, unbiased journalism that tells the truth about how WWE is great and AEW is terrible! 🦝🦝🦝

The Chadster pulled up The Revival's back-shaving segments on the "borrowed" Roku, and Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon all chittered with appreciation! 🎉 But the SECOND The Chadster put on an FTR AEW match, every last one of them hissed and bolted into the Romance section. 😾 Then Vincent K. Raccoon trotted back out and dropped a half-eaten Snickers bar at The Chadster's feet, which The Chadster interpreted as total agreement that FTR needs to come home to WWE. 🍫 These raccoons understand more about the wrestling business than Tony Khan ever will! 🦝🧠

The bottom line is this, folks: FTR made a huge mistake leaving WWE, and now they're burned out because Tony Khan forced them to have too many great matches and meaningful rivalries. 😤 They should come home, apologize to Triple H, and go back to shaving each other's backs where they belong! 🪒✨

That's all for this edition of The Chadster's Hot Takes! 🎯 Remember, The Chadster is the only truly unbiased voice in wrestling, unlike all those AEW shills out there. 📰💯 Top unbiased journalist, out!

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