Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Fuller House

Fuller House: Juan Pablo Di Pace Talks Sitcom Sequel, Versatility

Juan Pablo Di Pace (Before We Forget) spoke with us about his time on Netflix's Fuller House, flexibility in comedy, musicals, and more.

Article Summary Juan Pablo Di Pace reflects on Fuller House, sharing why Fernando remains a fan favorite years after the Netflix run.

The Fuller House star opens up about working with Andrea Barber and Soni Nicole Bringas on the sitcom sequel.

Di Pace explains his love of comedy and how Fuller House let him play Fernando’s wildly outlandish side.

From Fuller House to Before We Forget and Schmigadoon!, Di Pace embraces diverse roles across film, TV, and stage.

Juan Pablo Di Pace is as versatile as they come, which is impressive considering he made his debut in the Eric Prydz chart-topping hit, Call on Me, in 2004, becoming a regular presence on screen on TV and film with his memorable appearance in the Universal rom-com musical Mamma Mia (2008), and runs on the TNT Dallas reboot, NBC's A.D. The Bible Continues, ABC's Dancing with the Stars, and Netflix's Fuller House. While promoting his latest semi-biographical film in Giant Pictures & Momento's Before We Forget, Di Pace spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on his run on the Jeff Franklin-created Netflix sequel series to his ABC sitcom Full House, how he wants to play as many diverse roles as he can, and his current role on Broadway's Schmigadoon!. In Fuller House, which ran from 2016-2020, he plays Fernando Hernandez-Guerrero-Fernandez-Guerrero, the husband of Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) and father of their child, Ramona Gibbler (Soni Nicole Bringas).

Fuller House Star Juan Pablo Di Pace Reflects on Playing on His Comedic Side, and How He Wants to Flex into as Many Diverse Roles

Bleeding Cool: You had a great run on Fuller House, and I was wondering what you like about playing Fernando and working with Andrea and Soni? Do you enjoy regularly watching American TV shows, and do you want to watch more of them?

De Pace: Yeah, I mean, you want to go where you're wanted. It's a mixture between doing the things that make people happy and also doing the things that move you. In this case, 'Before We Forget' was the thing that I was kind of plotting and wanting to do for the longest time. 'Fuller House' is something that, to this day, people say how much they loved it and how it got them out of a crappy day just by watching an episode.

It's just great to be able to go from different genres and to play something so outlandish as Fernando and then be able to do something so naturalistic as 'Before We Forget.' Now, I'm opening on Broadway in this musical comedy [Schmigadoon!], very sitcom-y, very ridiculous, and I love it. I love having the place to play different things in different genres.

Fuller House, which also stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao, and Adam Hagenbuch, is available on Netflix. Before We Forget, which also stars Santiago Madrussan, Oscar Morgan, August Wittgenstein, Araceli González, Marta Beatriz Maineri, Fabián Mazzei, Sarah Parish, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Julia Bender, Krista Kosonen, Tomás Kirzner, Juan Cruz Márquez de la Serna, Vittorio Di Pace, Lini Evans, Agustina Lecouna, and Joaquín Gaitan, is available on digital and streaming.

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