Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: futurama

Futurama Season 14 Sets Sail Beginning August 3rd; New Poster Released

Returning to Hulu on August 3rd, here's a first-look poster and overview for Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama Season 14.

Article Summary Futurama Season 14 premieres on Hulu on Monday, August 3rd, with new episodes arriving weekly every Monday.

Hulu teases a wild Futurama return with space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams, and bigger chaos ahead.

Season 14 also promises the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg’s lost love, adding a major twist to the new run.

Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s Futurama continues its long-running revival with another strange new season.

Who's in the mood for some good news about Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama? We hope so, because that's exactly what we have for you. Earlier today, Hulu dropped a first-look poster and overview for Season 14, ahead of its premiere on Monday, August 3rd (also available on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally). Brace yourselves… The future is about to get a whole lot stranger! It's a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams… plus the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love! You didn't see that coming, prior to being told about it just now! It's a thrilling, all-new season of Futurama on Hulu! With new episodes dropping on Mondays, here's our latest look at what's to come:

Futurama premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000.

In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

After its initial run on the Fox Broadcasting Network, a roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections ensued. Four successful direct-to-DVD releases in 2007-2009 led to the show's rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010-2013. Then, after a brief ten-year freeze in the cryogenic chamber, Futurama emerged triumphantly as a streaming series for Hulu with a 20-episode order that debuted in 2023.

Stemming from 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios, and animated by Rough Draft Studios, the series was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Executive producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz. The voice cast includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamar, and David Herman.

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