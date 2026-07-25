Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: futurama

Futurama Season 14 Trailer; Hulu Green Lights 3 "XXXL-Sized" Specials

Along with releasing an official trailer for Season 14, Hulu announced that three Futurama "XXXL-Sized" specials are on the way.

Article Summary Hulu dropped the official Futurama Season 14 trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, teasing a wilder new run of episodes.

Futurama is also getting three extended “XXXL-Sized” specials, with the first set as a Christmas special in 2027.

Season 14 promises space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams, and the return of Dr. Zoidberg’s lost love.

New Futurama episodes begin streaming on Hulu Mondays starting August 3, continuing the animated sci-fi revival.

Matt Groening and David X. Cohen's Futurama had a whole lot more to offer fans during San Diego Comic-Con than just the official trailer for Season 14 (which we have waiting for you below). Hulu has given the thumbs-up to three extended-length episodes (currently in production), with the first "XXXL-Sized" special, a Christmas-themed special, expected to launch in 2027; details on the other two specials have not been released.

Brace yourselves… The future is about to get a whole lot stranger! It's a non-stop onslaught of swaggering space pirates, lab-grown meats, sexy scams… plus the shocking return of Dr. Zoidberg's lost love! You didn't see that coming, prior to being told about it just now! It's a thrilling, all-new season of Futurama on Hulu! With new episodes dropping on Mondays beginning on August 3rd, here's a look at the official trailer:

Futurama premiered in 1999 and quickly gained a faithful following and critical acclaim, including two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program. Despite its far-future setting, the show is renowned for its satiric commentary on life in the present. The series follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a New York City pizza delivery boy, who accidentally freezes himself in 1999 and gets defrosted in the year 3000.

In this astonishing New New York, he befriends hard-drinking robot Bender (John DiMaggio) and falls in love with cyclops Leela (Katey Sagal). The trio finds work at the Planet Express Delivery Company, founded by Fry's doddering descendant, Professor Hubert Farnsworth. Together with accountant Hermes Conrad, assistant Amy Wong, and alien lobster Dr. John Zoidberg, they embark on thrilling adventures that take them to every corner of the universe.

After its initial run on the Fox Broadcasting Network, a roller-coaster of cancellations and resurrections ensued. Four successful direct-to-DVD releases in 2007-2009 led to the show's rebirth on Comedy Central from 2010-2013. Then, after a brief ten-year freeze in the cryogenic chamber, Futurama emerged triumphantly as a streaming series for Hulu with a 20-episode order that debuted in 2023.

Stemming from 20th Television Animation, a part of Disney Television Studios, and animated by Rough Draft Studios, the series was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen. Executive producers include Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler, and Claudia Katz. The voice cast includes John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil Lamarr, and David Herman.

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