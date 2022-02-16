Futurama, Teen Wolf, Cody Rhodes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 16 Feb 22

Once upon a time/There was a nasty, little piggy filled with pride and greed/Once upon a time/There was an evil, little piggy typical disease/You see this little pig is slowly becoming my own worst enemy./You see this evil pig she's a blood, blood, blood-sucking part of me/Everywhere I go, you go along with me (she said)/Anything you get, is all because of me (I said)/Everything I do, you do along with me (she said)/No matter where you run, you cannot hide from… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to In This Moment for "Big Bad Wolf" (check out the video at the end of our recap), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes John DiMaggio explaining his position on his negotiations for Hulu's Futurama, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf reveals who is (and isn't) returning for the film, Paramount+ makes some big moves with South Park & Beavis and Butt-Head, The CW's Batwoman previews its third season finale, ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes is apparently a free agent, Hulu's Pam & Tommy offered up some images, Amazon's The Boys SXSW panel could also answer some Jensen Ackles/DCU questions, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy has some serious "sparrow" issues, and a whole ton more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, February 16, 2022:

Big Sky: ABC Shares Season 2 Episode 10 "Happy Thoughts" Overview

Futurama: John DiMaggio Explains Position; "Still Hoping for the Best"

Teen Wolf: The Movie – Check Out Who's Returning (& Who Isn't So Far)

The Boys: Will SXSW Offer Jensen Ackles "Untitled DC Project" Intel?

Billions: Paul Giamatti & Corey Stoll-Starrer Returning for Season 7

South Park & Beavis and Butt-Head: Paramount+ Announces Major Plans

HALO: Paramount+ Confirms Season 2, New Showrunner & EP David Wiener

1883 Season 2 Confirmed; Paramount+ Orders Yellowstone Prequel 1932

The Umbrella Academy Takes Cover from Sparrow Academy in S03 Key Art

Batwoman Season 3 Finale Preview: Marquis Unleashes His Rage on Gotham

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Preview 2/15: Big Title Matches & The Dusty Cup

Barry Season 3 Premieres This April; New Preview Images Released

Bloom County: FOX, Berkeley Breathed Team for Animated Series Take

Law & Order: Waterston, Anderson, Hargitay, Meloni & More Talk Return

The Time Traveler's Wife: HBO Previews Moffat & Nutter Series Adapt

Fantasy Booking a Cody Rhodes WrestleMania Championship Return

How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff-Starrer Earns 20-Episode Season 2

Rick and Morty Have Officially Infiltrated James Gunn's GotG Vol 3 Set

The Cuphead Show Preview: Dance Across the Rainbow with Ms. Chalice

Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes Leave AEW… But Is It a Work?

Law & Order Season 21 E01 Preview Highlights New & Familiar Faces

Alexa Bliss Cured of Mental Illness on Raw Before Elimination Chamber

WWE Wants "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Return Match At WrestleMania

Pam & Tommy Episode 5 Preview: Things Find a Way of Getting Worse

Star Trek: Discovery S04E09 Rubicon Preview: Burnham Goes Black Alert

Impact Winter: Skybound, Audible Preview Dystopian Vampire Audio Drama

Only Murders In The Building Trio Oscars No-Go; Lane Set For Season 2

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.