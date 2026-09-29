Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: game of thrones

Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest Film Set for June 2029 Release

Writer Beau Willimon and director Owen Harris' Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest is officially set to hit theaters on June 6th, 2029.

Earlier this year, we learned that George R.R. Martin's live-action "Game of Thrones" universe would be expanding in a very big way. Along with the upcoming final season of HBO's House of the Dragon and the upcoming second season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that "Aegon's Conquest" was set for a theatrical release. "Beyond 2027, the slate will continue to leverage iconic intellectual property, including the theatrical event film Aegon's Conquest from the Game of Thrones universe, the next installment of The Matrix, the next Batman film, and a live-action Jetsons film starring Jim Carrey," was the official statement at that time. Now, we have a release date for the Beau Willimon-penned, Owen Harris-directed Game of Thrones: Aegon's Conquest: June 6th, 2029.

HOTD S04 Eyes Spring 2027 Start; Condal on Game of Thrones Future

Checking in with Deadline Hollywood for an exclusive interview, Condal offered an update on where things stand with the fourth and final season. Though the final run will have "a pretty similar cadence to what we've done" with the previous seasons, Condal makes it clear that the fourth season's "ambition" is "massive." He added, "It will be the biggest season we have made, for sure." Admitting that the British weather and amount of sunlight are key factors, Condal envisions filming kicking off in Spring 2027. "We always have to straddle the British summer, which just means starting filming in the spring then wrapping before it gets dark again," he shared. "And because it takes over a year to prep and then shoot the show, it just sort of slots it into this place where we are in the year."

As for what his focus is on right now, it's all about the writing and not about reflecting – at least, not yet. "I'm an 'all good things come to an end' type person. I don't know what I will feel yet [about the series ending] because right now the show is almost like a snake eating its tail; very rarely are you doing one thing. Right now, we're crafting Season 4 before we've even finished Season 3 and released it to the world," Condal said. As for what the future may hold for him, Condal recently renewed his deal with HBO/HBO Max. Could that mean spending more time in the "Game of Thrones" universe? It doesn't sound like it. With a plan "to kind of establish the beginning of the next chapter, whatever that happens to be," Condal sounded like he was ready to move on. "Anything is possible, but I think I have said what I have to say about Westeros," he added.

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