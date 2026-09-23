Posted in: Game Of Thrones, HBO, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, Jon Snow

Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Is Keeping Jon Snow Spinoff Hopes Alive

Kit Harington (Harry Potter) reflected on the scrapped Game of Thrones spinoff, believing that a Jon Snow spinoff series could still happen.

To say Kit Harington owes much of his career to Game of Thrones would be an understatement, even if he hasn't been able to match the HBO high fantasy series' success since. As the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss-created series left his Jon Snow adventuring with the Wildlings again following his punishment for regicide, the "Prince Who Was Promised" decided he gave his life away once when his traitorous brothers betrayed him and assassinated him, Julius Caesar-style, before being resurrected by Melisandre (Carice van Houten) and passing swift judgment, executing all the conspirators from among the Night's Watch, reclaiming his role as Lord Commander. With Jon Snow venturing off again, it did set up for a potential sequel series that originally had a far darker tone, which Harington revealed sees Snow picking himself back up from a deep depression. Since that series was scrapped, the actor has moved on to other things, including an all-too-brief stint with Marvel in 2021's Eternals, the HBO financial dark comedy Industry, and now HBO's TV adaptation of Harry Potter. While promoting the Francesca Gardiner-created series, Harington spoke with the Happy Sad Confused podcast about not giving up on returning as Jon Snow for a future franchise project.

Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reflects on Scrapped Spinoff, Still Open to New Jon Snow Series Ideas

When host Josh Horowitz asked Harington what happened to the Jon Snow show, "We developed it two years or so," the A Tale of Two Cities star said. "I still think there's a world in which something could work. I wouldn't have gone into it in the first place if I didn't. But I was very insistent at the start — as was HBO and George R.R. Martin — of like: 'If we don't find the right thing, let's not do it. It's much better if we don't.' After a little while of thinking about it — it kind of was me — [I said], 'This isn't quite the right [story].' [But] now I've gone and done all these other things, and now I feel more comfortable with that character and that world again and where it sits in my life." For more, including how his previous Harry Potter work on the franchise's audiobooks helped him with his sobriety, previewing his role as Gilderoy Lockhart in the show, and more, you can check out the full interview.

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