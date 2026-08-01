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Game of Thrones: The Mad King Group Portrait, Play Details Released

The Royal Shakespeare Company released a group portrait and more details on the play George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King.

Article Summary Game of Thrones: The Mad King opens August 8 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, with performances running through September 5.

The Royal Shakespeare Company unveiled new play details for George R. R. Martin’s Game of Thrones: The Mad King.

The stage epic explores the final years before the novels, revealing a pivotal and legendary era in Westerosi history.

Adapted by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke, The Mad King brings Martin’s world to the stage.

With opening night at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon only a week away, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has released a group portrait introducing the actors and their respective characters from George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King, a new play based on novels by George R. R. Martin, adapted by Duncan Macmillan, and directed by Dominic Cooke. With the play's opening night set for Saturday, August 8th, and running until September 5th, here's a look at the official overview that was released – followed by a look at the cast: "Wars aren't won by those with most cause, but whose story's best told." George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King is a sweeping new stage epic from the world of Martin. Spanning the final years before the events of the novels, this powerful drama reveals a legendary chapter of Westerosi history."

The cast of George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King comprises Michael Abubakar (Eddard Stark), Elizabeth Ayodele (Princess Elia Martell), Maxim Ays (Ser Jaime Lannister), Miles Barrow (Benjen Stark), Islam Bouakkaz (Howland Reed), Luke Brady (Brandon Stark), Marty Breen (Catelyn Stark), Sebastian Charles (Owen Merryweather / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Adrian Christopher (Prince Lewyn Martell / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Ronan Cullen (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Fred Davis (Qarlton Chelsted / Maester / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Edem-Ita Duke (Oberyn Martell), Simi Egbejumi-David (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Daisy Franks (Cersei Lannister / Golda Whent / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Mariah Gale (Queen Rhaella Targaryen / Lady Shella Whent), Richard Hansell (Grand Maester Pycelle), Daniel Hawksford (Ser Barristan Selmy), Lewis Howard (Ensemble / Puppeteer), April Nerissa Hudson (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Tom Larkin (Lord Whent / Wisdom Rossart / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Chelsea Marie (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Kel Matsena (Ser Arthur Dayne), Shaun Yusuf McKee (Ser Gerold Hightower / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Alexander Newland (Lord Rickard Stark), Hughie O'Donnell (Lord Varys), Huw Parmenter (Ser Oswell Whent), Noah Ritter (Prince Rhaegar Targaryen), Harmony Rose-Bremner (Lyanna Stark), Kate Rowsell (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Michael Shaeffer (King Aerys II Targaryen), Tanisha Spring (Ashara Dayne), Tom Stacy (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Matt Tait (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Tzarina-Nassor ( Ensemble / Puppeteer), Marcello Walton (Ser Jonothor Darry / Lord Tywin Lannister) and Callum Woodhouse (Lord Robert Baratheon).

Joining Dominic and Duncan on the creative team are Puppetry and Movement Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume); Set Designer Chloe Lamford; Costume Designer Georgia McGuinness; Lighting Designer Jon Clark; Composer Will Stuart; Sound Designer Tom Gibbons; Casting Director Amy Ball CDG; Fight Director Bethan Clark; Intimacy Director Ingrid Mackinnon; Voice & Text Jeannette Nelson; Dialect Hazel Holder; Associate Director Emily Raymond; Associate Puppetry and Movement Scarlet Wilderink; Period Dance Consultant Francesca Roche; Creative Consultant Ti Mikkel; Director's Consultant Lenore Gallegos; Associate Puppetry Designer Oli Simonon; Associate Set Designer Machiko Weston; Associate Costume Designer Alex Berry; Associate Lighting Designer Lucía Sánchez Roldan; Associate Sound Designer Alex Twiselton and Assistant Director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.

George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King is co-produced with Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (on behalf of HBO), and Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment.

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