Posted in: HBO, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: game of thrones

Game of Thrones: The Mad King Heading to London, GRRM Announces

In his latest "Not a Blog" entry, George R. R. Martin announced that Game of Thrones: The Mad King is heading to London for a larger run.

Article Summary George R. R. Martin confirms Game of Thrones: The Mad King is moving from Stratford-upon-Avon to London.

GRRM shared the London transfer news on Not a Blog, promising a bigger audience and more chances to see the play.

New Game of Thrones: The Mad King London venue and premiere dates have not been announced yet, with updates to follow.

The stage production explores the final years before the novels, centered on Aerys II, Harrenhal, and rising treason.

With George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King, a new play based on novels by George R. R. Martin (GRRM), adapted by Duncan Macmillan, and directed by Dominic Cooke, readying to wrap up its run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, GRRM had some good news to share with those in the London area who missed out. In the latest edition of Not a Blog ("The Mad King is coming to London"), GRRM shared the good news about the production heading to London – meaning a new venue and more chances to check it out.

"I had a splendid time in Stratford upon Avon for the premier of Duncan Macmillan and Dominic Cooke's epic new stage production of Game of Thrones: The Mad King. And furthermore I'm thrilled to announce that the production will be moving on to London to share the experience with a wider audience," he wrote. "New venue and premiere dates will be announced in due course, and if you would like to hear about new information feel free to sign-up [posts website link]. It promises to be an exhilarating journey." Kicking off its run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on August 8th, here's a look at the original run of George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King:

"Enter the world before." A long winter thaws in Harrenhal, and spring is promised. At a lavish banquet on the eve of a jousting tournament, lovers meet and revellers speculate about who will contend. But in the shadows, amid growing unease at the blood-thirsty actions of the realm's merciless Mad King, dissenters from his inner circle anxiously advance a treasonous plot. Far away, the drums of battle sound. Family bonds, ancient prophecies, and the sacred line of succession will be tested in a dangerous campaign for power. Who will survive? Who will rise? "Wars aren't won by those with most cause, but whose story's best told." George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones: The Mad King" is a sweeping new stage epic from the world of George R. R. Martin, written by Duncan Macmillan and directed by Dominic Cooke. Spanning the final years before the events of the novels, this powerful drama reveals a legendary chapter of Westerosi history. Come face to face with familiar characters from the houses Targaryen, Stark, Lannister, Baratheon, and Martell and witness the events that set the stage for the world's most critically acclaimed series.

The original cast of George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King comprises Michael Abubakar (Eddard Stark), Elizabeth Ayodele (Princess Elia Martell), Maxim Ays (Ser Jaime Lannister), Miles Barrow (Benjen Stark), Islam Bouakkaz (Howland Reed), Luke Brady (Brandon Stark), Marty Breen (Catelyn Stark), Sebastian Charles (Owen Merryweather / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Adrian Christopher (Prince Lewyn Martell / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Ronan Cullen (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Fred Davis (Qarlton Chelsted / Maester / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Edem-Ita Duke (Oberyn Martell), Simi Egbejumi-David (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Daisy Franks (Cersei Lannister / Golda Whent / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Mariah Gale (Queen Rhaella Targaryen / Lady Shella Whent), Richard Hansell (Grand Maester Pycelle), Daniel Hawksford (Ser Barristan Selmy), Lewis Howard (Ensemble / Puppeteer), April Nerissa Hudson (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Tom Larkin (Lord Whent / Wisdom Rossart / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Chelsea Marie (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Kel Matsena (Ser Arthur Dayne), Shaun Yusuf McKee (Ser Gerold Hightower / Ensemble / Puppeteer), Alexander Newland (Lord Rickard Stark), Hughie O'Donnell (Lord Varys), Huw Parmenter (Ser Oswell Whent), Noah Ritter (Prince Rhaegar Targaryen), Harmony Rose-Bremner (Lyanna Stark), Kate Rowsell (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Michael Shaeffer (King Aerys II Targaryen), Tanisha Spring (Ashara Dayne), Tom Stacy (On-stage Swing / Puppeteer), Matt Tait (Ensemble / Puppeteer), Tzarina-Nassor ( Ensemble / Puppeteer), Marcello Walton (Ser Jonothor Darry / Lord Tywin Lannister) and Callum Woodhouse (Lord Robert Baratheon).

Joining Dominic and Duncan on the creative team are Puppetry and Movement Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell (Lume); Set Designer Chloe Lamford; Costume Designer Georgia McGuinness; Lighting Designer Jon Clark; Composer Will Stuart; Sound Designer Tom Gibbons; Casting Director Amy Ball CDG; Fight Director Bethan Clark; Intimacy Director Ingrid Mackinnon; Voice & Text Jeannette Nelson; Dialect Hazel Holder; Associate Director Emily Raymond; Associate Puppetry and Movement Scarlet Wilderink; Period Dance Consultant Francesca Roche; Creative Consultant Ti Mikkel; Director's Consultant Lenore Gallegos; Associate Puppetry Designer Oli Simonon; Associate Set Designer Machiko Weston; Associate Costume Designer Alex Berry; Associate Lighting Designer Lucía Sánchez Roldan; Associate Sound Designer Alex Twiselton and Assistant Director Bellaray Bertrand-Webb.

George R. R. Martin's Game of Thrones: The Mad King is co-produced with Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, Mark Manuel, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (on behalf of HBO), and Sir Leonard Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!