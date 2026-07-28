Posted in: Amazon Studios, Games, TV | Tagged: warhammer, Warhammer 40000

Games Workshop Drops Big Warhammer 40,000 Live-Action/Animated Updates

Mike Flanagan? Secret Level Season 2? Deathwatch? Games Workshop dropped big live-action and animated series updates in its latest filing.

Article Summary Games Workshop says Amazon’s Warhammer 40,000 live-action series has Mike Flanagan and United Artists onboard.

Henry Cavill and Vertigo remain attached to the Warhammer 40,000 adaptation as Flanagan moves from outlines to script.

Prime Video’s Secret Level Season 2 will feature Warhammer Age of Sigmar, expanding Games Workshop on-screen.

A new animated Warhammer 40,000 Deathwatch series is in the works, with John Orloff writing and Blur animating.

More than a year and a half after Henry Cavill announced that development was underway on Prime Video and Games Workshop's live-action series adaptation of the Warhammer 40,000 franchise, In Games Workshop's Annual Report: 2025-2026, CEO Kevin Rountree had some interesting updates to include under the subheading, "Review of the period – licensing business," regarding the status of the live-action and animated series adaptations. The big headlines? It looks like United Artists and Mike Flanagan (Carrie, The Long Walk) are on board, with Flanagan having completed "initial outlines" and "should soon be moving on to script." In addition, Warhammer Age of Sigmar will be the focus of an episode of Prime Video's Secret Level Season 2, and work is underway on an animated series from writer John Orloff and animation studio Blur spotlighting Deathwatch.

"What we can share is that Amazon has brought onboard United Artists (UA) and Mike Flanagan. Vertigo and Henry Cavill remain involved as they have been for some time. Having completed initial outlines, Mike should soon be moving on to script," Rountree shared, adding that, "UA have been decisive and brought their renowned pace and quality to the project." And things are sounding even better on the animation front. "In animation, we continue to build on the success of the Warhammer 40,000 episode featured in Secret Level. We have almost completed an episode for Secret Level Season 2, this time set in our Age of Sigmar universe," Rountree continued. "We have begun work on a full animated Warhammer 40,000 series featuring our Space Marines – Deathwatch. This series will be written by John Orloff, with Blur again animating, and released through Amazon. We can't wait to see it!"

"To celebrate some Warhammer news, I decided to make a pilgrimage to the very first place I bought Warhammer models over 30 years ago….the Little Shop, on my home island of Jersey!" Cavill shared back in December 2024, offering an update on where things stood at that point. "My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world. Together, we've been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts. Our combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe, which has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop. That starting place shall, for now, remain a secret. Watch this space, though—more to come in time!"

According to the official description released, Warhammer 40,000 "is set 40,000 years into the future, where things are dark indeed. Human civilization has stopped progressing and is in an unending war with aliens and magical beings, with gods and demons figuring into a theological class system. The humans make up the Imperium of Man, who are militaristic. A race of skeleton-like androids known as the Necron, an elvish race known as Aeldari, and Orks, Tyranids are nasty aliens, and the T'au is a blue-skinned alien race that may offer some hope." Cavill and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee & Natalie Viscuso ("The LEGO Movie" franchise) secured the "Warhammer 40,000" IP before shopping the project that would eventually land at Amazon (with Vertigo also executive producing, alongside GAW's Andy Smillie & Max Bottrill and Amazon MGM Studios.

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