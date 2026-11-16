Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: garfield

Garfield Animated Series Set to Hit Paramount+ in December: Trailer

Debuting on December 11th, Paramount+ released a trailer and preview images for its new animated series Garfield, voiced by Lamorne Morris.

Article Summary Paramount+ drops the official Garfield trailer, teasing a new 2D animated series premiering December 11.

Lamorne Morris voices Garfield as the iconic cat returns with more Monday-hating, lasagna-loving chaos.

Nicktoons kicks off an "I Hate Mondays" countdown with new Garfield shorts every Monday starting November 23.

The new Garfield series follows Garfield and Jon in the big city, promising sarcasm, absurd adventures, and laughs.

Get ready for a whole lot more Monday-hating and lasagna-loving next month, folks. That's when Paramount+'s new 2D-animated original series Garfield is set to debut – Friday, December 11th, to be precise. With the fickle feline voiced by Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Fargo, Spider-Noir), we're getting our best look yet at what the latest animated adventures have to offer with the release of an official trailer, first-look images, and series overview – but that's not all! Beginning November 23rd, Paramount+ will release a new Garfield short every Monday on the Nicktoons YouTube page, leading up to the series premiere on December 11th. The "I Hate Mondays" countdown brings the beloved cat's signature sarcasm, appetite, and antics to the day he loves to hate.

In this fresh take on a beloved classic, the original animated series features Garfield and Jon Arbuckle living in the big city, surrounded by a colorful cast of familiar favorites and eccentric new characters. Inspired by Jim Davis's iconic comic strip, the series brings Garfield's signature sarcasm, selfishness, and unapologetic laziness to a world that refuses to leave him alone. Whether he's chasing his next meal, avoiding responsibility, or turning an ordinary day into an absurd adventure, Garfield approaches life on his own terms. Packed with sharp humor, outrageous situations, and plenty of lasagna, this is Garfield at his most Garfield. It's his world. Everyone else is just living in it!

Garfield is voiced by Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, and podcast host Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Fargo, Spider-Noir). Additional recurring voice cast includes Joe Brogie (Jon Arbuckle), Dave H. Johnson (Odie), Alex Cazares (Nermal), Michelle Ortiz (Arlene), Molly Bernard (Liz), Salli Saffioti (Jo/Mama), John Trabbic III (Floyd), Greg Beharrell (Paulie), Grey DeLisle (Mom/Granny), John DiMaggio (Victor), Major Attaway (Dhonathan), Sean Giambrone (Josh), and Brent Mukai (Roland).

The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studios, with Dave H. Johnson (Middlemost Post) and John Trabbic III (SpongeBob SquarePants, Middlemost Post) serving as executive producers. Composers are Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad (A Tribe Called Quest).

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