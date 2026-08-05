Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Gargoyles

Gargoyles: Did Brent Spiner's Comments Hint at New Animated Series?

Brent Spiner dropped an interesting comment about a new Gargoyles animated series possibly being in development during a podcast conversation.

Article Summary Brent Spiner sparked fresh Gargoyles buzz by saying he was told that morning a new animated series is happening.

On his podcast with Jonathan Frakes and Michael Dorn, Spiner clarified he meant an animated Gargoyles revival, not live-action.

The long-gestating Disney+ live-action Gargoyles series from Gary Dauberman and James Wan remains in development.

Greg Weisman previously revealed Disney avoided putting its name on Gargoyles, underscoring the show’s darker legacy.

This October will mark three years since the news first hit that Gary Dauberman ("Annabelle" franchise, The Nun), James Wan's Atomic Monster, and Disney+ were teaming up for a live-action streaming series adaptation of the beloved animated series Gargoyles. Dauberman is expected to write, executive-produce the series, and serve as showrunner, with Wan and Michael Clear executive-producing on behalf of the production company. But could a new animated series be in development?

During a recent episode of their Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny podcast, Brent Spiner (Puck) and Jonathan Frakes (David Xanatos, Coyote, Alexander Fox Xanatos, Fang) were joined by Michael Dorn (Coldstone, Taurus), when Spiner made an interesting comment regarding Gargoyles. Frakes began to name some of Dorn's non-"Star Trek" work, when Spiner noted, "they're doing 'Gargoyles' again." After a doubtful Frakes responded that "we've heard that rumor for 10 years," Spiner responded, "No, no. I was told this morning."

Frakes asked Spiner if he was "down to play Puck again," to which Spiner answered by offering a "test run" of Puck's voice. Before Dorn changed the topic to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Frakes asked whether Spiner was referring to a live-action series, but Spiner clarified, "No, it's another animated series." With Disney's Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm moving away from live-action but still heavily focusing on animation, this might very well be possible.

"Oh, yes, another beloved piece of IP. This new iteration of 'Gargoyles,'" Dauberman responded when asked if the series could be as "sinister" as it needed to be, with it streaming on Disney+ during an interview he and director David F. Sandberg had with Variety in support of their new film, Until Dawn, in April 2025. "The show was already pretty dark in that it was serialized, it was a mature thing, it's operatic, and the story was so epic. I'm hoping it's very similar to the vibe that you got when you were watching it back in the late '90s. I just loved that half-hour of television, falling into their world. I'm hoping we achieve that. It's a lot of fun, though — it's a thrill."

Gargoyles: Greg Weisman on "Disney" Not Being in Show's Title

In June 2023, Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Gargoyles, The Spectacular Spider-Man) was asked why Gargoyles was named "Gargoyles" instead of "Disney's Gargoyles" or "Disney Gargoyles." Well, it turns out The Mouse "was afraid to put its name on the series back then" – most likely afraid that having the Disney name attached to anything that didn't fit the framework of what The Mouse wanted from family-friendly fare would tarnish the brand overall. That means, as Weisman puts it, "technically we were 'Buena Vista's Gargoyles'":

Disney was afraid to put its name on the series back then. So technically we were Buena Vista's Gargoyles. #TrueStory https://t.co/NV6RxKFovd — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!