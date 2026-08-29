Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: Gargoyles

Gargoyles Live-Action Series "Not Happening": Weisman Offers Update

Greg Weisman announced/confirmed that Gary Dauberman, Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and Disney+'s live-action Gargoyles was "not happening."

Article Summary Greg Weisman says the Disney+ live-action Gargoyles series from Gary Dauberman and Blumhouse Atomic Monster is not happening.

Weisman shared the Gargoyles update during a Fan Expo Canada livestream, adding he knows of no other plans in play.

The stalled Gargoyles project was announced in 2023, with Dauberman set to write, executive produce, and showrun.

Dauberman had described live-action Gargoyles as dark, serialized, mature, and true to the animated series’ epic vibe.

Despite some rumblings earlier this summer about a possible new animated series that seemingly went nowhere, things have been pretty quiet when it comes to the future of Gargoyles beyond the comic book page. This October would mark three years since the news first hit that Gary Dauberman ("Annabelle" franchise, The Nun), Blumhouse Atomic Monster, and Disney+ were teaming up for a live-action streaming series adaptation of the beloved animated series. Dauberman was expected to write, executive-produce the series, and serve as showrunner, with Wan and Michael Clear expected to executive-produce on behalf of the production company. Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Gargoyles, The Spectacular Spider-Man) offered an update when answering a fan question during an Official Fan Expo Canada EBay Live livestream signature auction earlier today. When asked about the status of the live-action series, Weisman noted "that one's not happening," and that he wasn't aware, one way or the other, of any other plans being in play.

"Oh, yes, another beloved piece of IP. This new iteration of 'Gargoyles,'" Dauberman responded when asked if the proposed series would be as "sinister" as it needed to be on Disney+ during an interview he and director David F. Sandberg had with Variety in support of their new film, Until Dawn, in April 2025. "The show was already pretty dark in that it was serialized, it was a mature thing, it's operatic, and the story was so epic. I'm hoping it's very similar to the vibe that you got when you were watching it back in the late '90s. I just loved that half-hour of television, falling into their world. I'm hoping we achieve that. It's a lot of fun, though — it's a thrill."

Gargoyles: Greg Weisman on "Disney" Not Being in Show's Title

In June 2023, Weisman was asked why Gargoyles was named "Gargoyles" instead of "Disney's Gargoyles" or "Disney Gargoyles." Well, it turns out The Mouse "was afraid to put its name on the series back then" – most likely afraid that having the Disney name attached to anything that didn't fit the framework of what The Mouse wanted from family-friendly fare would tarnish the brand overall. That means, as Weisman puts it, "technically we were 'Buena Vista's Gargoyles'":

Disney was afraid to put its name on the series back then. So technically we were Buena Vista's Gargoyles. #TrueStory https://t.co/NV6RxKFovd — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) June 2, 2023 Show Full Tweet

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