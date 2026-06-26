Posted in: Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, TV | Tagged: Heist Brothers, heist safari

Genndy Tartakovsky's Heist Safari Gets Adult Swim Order, Name Change

Emmy Award winner Genndy Tartakovsky's Heist Safari has gotten a series order from Adult Swim - and a name change to Heist Brothers.

Article Summary Genndy Tartakovsky’s Heist Safari has landed an official Adult Swim series order and is now titled Heist Brothers.

The 10-episode animated comedy follows three frog brothers forced to reunite for a risky inheritance-fueled bank heist.

Heist Safari first surfaced at Annecy in 2024, with Adult Swim confirming active development and a first look in 2025.

Tartakovsky says Heist Brothers will use single-shot episodes, non-chronological storytelling, and an EDM-driven pace.

It was two years ago, also during the Annecy International Animation Festival, when Emmy Award winner Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack, Primal, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal) announced work on the new animated series Heist Safari, with Tartakovsky noting that the 10-episode comedy-robbery series would have a musical vibe to it. The following year, Adult Swim confirmed that it was actively developing the series with Tartakovsky and shared a first-look image. And now, things have come full circle, with Adult Swim announcing that the Cartoon Network Studios series has received an official green light – and a new title: Heist Brothers.

So what can viewers expect? Based on the original overview that was released, it's a story about three brother frogs – neurotic Issac, control freak James, and delusional little George, whose belief in his brilliance doesn't quite match up with the reality of the situation. Reunited at their father's funeral, the brothers are hit with a major condition that their late father put in his will – if they want their inheritance, they're going to have to work together to steal what's inside a bank's Vault #88. Standing in their way, aside from the police/wildebeests? The side deals that each brother cut to get some help – with a Japanese yakuza tiger, a Russian mafia hippo, and an Italian gorilla mobster looking for the frogs to pay up.

"This whole show came to me because of how quick media is getting. We're all flicking through entertainment this quickly. And so asked myself: How can I do a show that's fast and intense but is going to trap you so that you can't click past it," Tartakovsky explained when news of the project was first announced. The Emmy-winner also shared that each episode will be done as just a single shot, the overall story itself not being told in chronological order, and the series will have an EDM score.

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