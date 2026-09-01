Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: CBS Previews Season 3 Premiere

CBS released the overview and image gallery for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E01: "Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock."

Article Summary CBS has released the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 premiere overview for "Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns during CBS Premiere Week as the Young Sheldon spinoff heads into Season 3.

Season 3 Episode 1 centers on rising tensions as Mandy and the family side against Georgie in his fight with Mary.

Meanwhile, Connor turns to Georgie for help after landing himself in trouble in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E01.

With "CBS Premiere Week" only a month away, the network unleashed a ton of overviews and images for shows set to return or debut. That includes the Season 3 premiere of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E01: "Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock," with an official overview and image gallery for the "Young Sheldon" spinoff waiting for you below:

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 1 Preview

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 1: "Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock" – Tensions rise when Mandy and the family side against Georgie in his fight with Mary. Meanwhile, Connor turns to Georgie when he gets himself into trouble. Story by Jim Reynolds and Nadiya Chettiar, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!