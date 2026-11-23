Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Check Out What's on Tap for December

We've got an early look at what December has in store for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, with previews for S03E08 and S03E09.

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns to CBS in December, with an early look at Season 3 Episodes 8 and 9.

S03E08, airing December 3, sees Georgie and Mandy clash over a business opportunity as Connor becomes a church organist.

CBS also released the trailer and official synopsis for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episode 8, "A New Organist and an Apartment with a Pool."

S03E09 airs December 10, with John Ratzenberger guest-starring as Davey as Georgie and Mandy face neighbor trouble.

Although the show with the longest episode titles this side of anime won't be back until December, that doesn't mean we don't have an early look at what's ahead for CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. We've got an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for December 3rd's S03E08: "A New Organist and an Apartment with a Pool," followed by a look at the official overview and first-look image for December 10th's S03E09: "A Community Center and the Sexiest Kind of Tub," with guest star John Ratzenberger.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E08 & S03E09 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 8: "A New Organist and an Apartment with a Pool" – Georgie and Mandy clash when a business opportunity threatens their plans to move out. Meanwhile, Connor takes on a new job as the organist at the Baptist church. Story by Chuck Lorre and Jamie Laski, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 9: "A Community Center and the Sexiest Kind of Tub" – Things get complicated when Georgie and Mandy's new neighbor enters the picture. Meanwhile, Jim helps Audrey search for new hobbies. John Ratzenberger guest stars as Davey, a World War II veteran Jim befriends. Story by Steve Holland & Yael Glouberman, and teleplay by Jim Reynolds & Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!