Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Here's Your Updated S03E07 Preview

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E07: "A Party Sub and a Six-Legged Fan."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E07 finds Mandy's serious journalism push backfiring in classic painful fashion.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E07 also pits Georgie and Jim against each other over old business baggage.

CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage gets the full S03E07 preview treatment with trailer, sneak peeks, and official synopsis.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E08 teases a move-out clash for Georgie and Mandy as Connor joins the church.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, as we take a look at tonight's episode, S03E07: "A Party Sub and a Six-Legged Fan." While Mandy (Osment) struggles to jump-start her journalism career, Georgie (Jordan) and Jim (Will Sasso) don't exactly see eye-to-eye when it comes to past business dealings. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, take a look at what's ahead with S03E08: "A New Organist and an Apartment with a Pool."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E07 & S03E08 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 7: "A Party Sub and a Six-Legged Fan" – Mandy's attempt to advance her career as a serious journalist backfires. Meanwhile, Georgie and Jim butt heads over past business arrangements. Story by Steve Holland and Jamie Laski, and teleplay by Connor Kilpatrick and Maria Ferrari, with Nikki Lorre directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 8: "A New Organist and an Apartment with a Pool" – Georgie and Mandy clash when a business opportunity threatens their plans to move out. Meanwhile, Connor takes on a new job as the organist at the Baptist church. Story by Chuck Lorre and Jamie Laski, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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