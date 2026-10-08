Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Returns Tonight! Your S03E01 Preview

Check out our updated preview for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E01: "Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock."

"CBS Premiere Week" hits tonight in a big way, with four new and returning shows – including the Season 3 premiere of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Previously, we passed along the official overview and image gallery for tonight's season premiere, S03E01: "Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock." But with tonight being the big night, we've updated our Season 3 preview to include overviews and images for the next three episodes – and much more!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E01-S03E04 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 1: "Feminine Wiles and Some Tire Thing in Lubbock" – Tensions rise when Mandy and the family side against Georgie in his fight with Mary. Meanwhile, Connor turns to Georgie when he gets himself into trouble. Story by Jim Reynolds and Nadiya Chettiar, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 2: "A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – Mandy's work dinner goes awry when Georgie gets distracted by a surprise encounter, and Audrey and Jim struggle to navigate Connor's recent arrest. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick, and teleplay by Maria Ferrari & Yael Glouberman, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 3: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" – Georgie and Mandy have a hard time coping with CeeCee starting preschool. Meanwhile, Jim struggles to boost Audrey's spirits. Story by Steve Holland & Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 4: "A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – Tensions rise when Mandy and the family side against Georgie in his fight with Mary. Meanwhile, Connor turns to Georgie when he gets himself into trouble. Story by Steve Holland and Connor Kilpatrick, and teleplay by Jim Reynolds & Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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