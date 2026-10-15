Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E02 Preview: Work Dinner Disaster

A work dinner gets personal in CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E02: "A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E02 sends Mandy's work dinner off the rails after Georgie spots a surprise couple nearby.

"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" also follows Audrey and Jim as they deal with Connor's recent arrest.

The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage preview includes CBS's official episode overview, trailer, and sneak peeks for S03E02.

Also ahead: S03E03 tackles CeeCee starting preschool, while S03E04 brings Halloween costume chaos and family clashes.

We're back with our weekly look at the third season of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. In S03E02: "A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs," a work dinner with Mandy (Osment) and her boss, Rose (Yolanda Snowball), takes a turn for Georgie (Jordan) when a surprise couple is seated only a few tables away. We'll give you three guesses who the couple is. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks at tonight's episode, check out the official overviews for S03E03: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother," S03E04: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper," and S03E05: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night":

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E02-S03E05 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 2: "A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – Mandy's work dinner goes awry when Georgie gets distracted by a surprise encounter, and Audrey and Jim struggle to navigate Connor's recent arrest. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick, and teleplay by Maria Ferrari & Yael Glouberman, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 3: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" – Georgie and Mandy have a hard time coping with CeeCee starting preschool. Meanwhile, Jim struggles to boost Audrey's spirits. Story by Steve Holland & Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – Georgie and Mandy are caught in the crossfire between their moms over CeeCee's Halloween costume, and Missy (Raegan Revord) and Mary (Zoe Perry) clash over her Halloween plans. Story by Connor Kilpatrick and Yael Glouberman, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 5: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night" – Georgie and Mandy reach their breaking points when Missy moves in with the McAllisters. Meanwhile, Mary struggles to make things right with Missy. Story by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Jim Reynolds and Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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