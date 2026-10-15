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CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E02 Preview: Work Dinner Disaster
A work dinner gets personal in CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E02: "A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs."
Published
Thu, 15 Oct 2026 17:08:09 -0500 by Ray Flook
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Article Summary
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E02 sends Mandy's work dinner off the rails after Georgie spots a surprise couple nearby.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" also follows Audrey and Jim as they deal with Connor's recent arrest.
The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage preview includes CBS's official episode overview, trailer, and sneak peeks for S03E02.
Also ahead: S03E03 tackles CeeCee starting preschool, while S03E04 brings Halloween costume chaos and family clashes.
We're back with our weekly look at the third season of CBS's
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. In S03E02: "A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs," a work dinner with Mandy (Osment) and her boss, Rose ( Yolanda Snowball), takes a turn for Georgie (Jordan) when a surprise couple is seated only a few tables away. We'll give you three guesses who the couple is. Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks at tonight's episode, check out the official overviews for S03E03: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother," S03E04: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper," and S03E05: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night":
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E02-S03E05 Previews
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 2: "A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – Mandy's work dinner goes awry when Georgie gets distracted by a surprise encounter, and Audrey and Jim struggle to navigate Connor's recent arrest. Story by Steve Holland & Connor Kilpatrick, and teleplay by Maria Ferrari & Yael Glouberman, with Mark Cendrowski directing.
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"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Yolanda Snowball as Rose, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey. Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Yolanda Snowball as Rose, Matt Letscher as Fred Fagenbacher, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Dougie Baldwin as Connor. Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Yolanda Snowball as Rose, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Matt Letscher as Fred Fagenbacher, Zoe Perry as Mary, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Zoe Perry as Mary, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Zoe Perry as Mary, Matt Letscher as Fred Fagenbacher Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Yolanda Snowball as Rose, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Matt Letscher as Fred Fagenbacher, Zoe Perry as Mary Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Serious Journalist and Your Brain on Drugs" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, October 15th (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Yolanda Snowball as Rose, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 3: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" – Georgie and Mandy have a hard time coping with CeeCee starting preschool. Meanwhile, Jim struggles to boost Audrey's spirits. Story by Steve Holland & Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy, Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Pendergast as Diane, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Sasso as Jim, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Pendergast as Diane, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Pendergast as Diane, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Sasso as Jim, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy, Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Isabelle and Zariah Booko as CeeCee, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Isabelle and Zariah Booko as CeeCee, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Isabelle and Zariah Booko as CeeCee, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Leonard Earl Howze as John, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Leonard Earl Howze as John, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – Georgie and Mandy are caught in the crossfire between their moms over CeeCee's Halloween costume, and Missy ( Raegan Revord) and Mary ( Zoe Perry) clash over her Halloween plans. Story by Connor Kilpatrick and Yael Glouberman, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, with Mark Cendrowski directing.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Jessie Prez as Ruben, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Dougie Baldwin as Connor. Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Jessie Prez as Ruben, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Dougie Baldwin as Connor. Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Raegan Revord as Missy, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Dougie Baldwin as Connor. Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Raegan Revord as Missy, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Will Sasso as Jim, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Zoe Perry as Mary Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Zoe Perry as Mary Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 5: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night" – Georgie and Mandy reach their breaking points when Missy moves in with the McAllisters. Meanwhile, Mary struggles to make things right with Missy. Story by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Jim Reynolds and Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.
Image: CBS Entertainment
Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie ( Montana Jordan) and Mandy ( Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.
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