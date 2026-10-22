Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E03 Preview: Preschool Panic Mode

It's preschool panic time on tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E03: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E03 sends Georgie and Mandy into preschool panic as CeeCee hits a big milestone.

"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" also finds Jim trying to lift Audrey's spirits in tonight's CBS episode.

The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peeks, and key credits.

Also ahead: early details on S03E04's Halloween clash and S03E05's Missy move-in drama shaking the McAllisters.

Welcome back to our weekly look at the third season of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. In S03E03: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother," Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) reach a major milestone with CeeCee: her first day at preschool. Yeah, they're not taking it well. Meanwhile, Jim (Will Sasso) does his best to brighten Audrey's (Rachel Bay Jones) mood in tonight's episode. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, stick around for the overviews and image galleries for S03E04: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper," and S03E05: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E03-S03E05 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 3: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" – Georgie and Mandy have a hard time coping with CeeCee starting preschool. Meanwhile, Jim struggles to boost Audrey's spirits. Story by Steve Holland & Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – Georgie and Mandy are caught in the crossfire between their moms over CeeCee's Halloween costume, and Missy (Raegan Revord) and Mary (Zoe Perry) clash over her Halloween plans. Story by Connor Kilpatrick and Yael Glouberman, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 5: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night" – Georgie and Mandy reach their breaking points when Missy moves in with the McAllisters. Meanwhile, Mary struggles to make things right with Missy. Story by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Jim Reynolds and Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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