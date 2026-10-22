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CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E03 Preview: Preschool Panic Mode
It's preschool panic time on tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E03: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother."
Published
Thu, 22 Oct 2026 17:37:08 -0500 by Ray Flook
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Article Summary
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E03 sends Georgie and Mandy into preschool panic as CeeCee hits a big milestone.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" also finds Jim trying to lift Audrey's spirits in tonight's CBS episode.
The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage preview rounds up the official synopsis, trailer, sneak peeks, and key credits.
Also ahead: early details on S03E04's Halloween clash and S03E05's Missy move-in drama shaking the McAllisters.
Welcome back to our weekly look at the third season of CBS's
Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. In S03E03: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother," Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) reach a major milestone with CeeCee: her first day at preschool. Yeah, they're not taking it well. Meanwhile, Jim ( Will Sasso) does his best to brighten Audrey's ( Rachel Bay Jones) mood in tonight's episode. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, stick around for the overviews and image galleries for S03E04: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper," and S03E05: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night."
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy, Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E03-S03E05 Previews
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 3: "A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" – Georgie and Mandy have a hard time coping with CeeCee starting preschool. Meanwhile, Jim struggles to boost Audrey's spirits. Story by Steve Holland & Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Connor Kilpatrick, with Mark Cendrowski directing.
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"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy, Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Pendergast as Diane, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Sasso as Jim, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Pendergast as Diane, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Emily Pendergast as Diane, Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Will Sasso as Jim, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy, Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Isabelle and Zariah Booko as CeeCee, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Isabelle and Zariah Booko as CeeCee, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Isabelle and Zariah Booko as CeeCee, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Leonard Earl Howze as John, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"A Germ Factory and a Good Mother" — Coverage of the CBS Original Series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Leonard Earl Howze as John, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Isabelle and Zariah Booko Photo: Troy Harvey/Warner Bros. ©2026 Warner Bros. Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – Georgie and Mandy are caught in the crossfire between their moms over CeeCee's Halloween costume, and Missy ( Raegan Revord) and Mary ( Zoe Perry) clash over her Halloween plans. Story by Connor Kilpatrick and Yael Glouberman, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, with Mark Cendrowski directing.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Jessie Prez as Ruben, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Dougie Baldwin as Connor. Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Jessie Prez as Ruben, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Dougie Baldwin as Connor. Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Raegan Revord as Missy, Will Sasso as Jim Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Dougie Baldwin as Connor. Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Dougie Baldwin as Connor, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Raegan Revord as Missy, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Will Sasso as Jim, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Zoe Perry as Mary Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Montana Jordan as Georgie Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Zoe Perry as Mary Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey, Emily Osment as Mandy Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Will Sasso as Jim, Jessie Prez as Ruben Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – CBS Original Series GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE, Scheduled to air on Thursday, Oct. 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Emily Osment as Mandy, Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 5: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night" – Georgie and Mandy reach their breaking points when Missy moves in with the McAllisters. Meanwhile, Mary struggles to make things right with Missy. Story by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Jim Reynolds and Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Photo: Troy Harvey/CBS/Warner Bros. © 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie ( Montana Jordan) and Mandy ( Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.
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