Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E04 Preview: Halloween Headache

Halloween brings more tricks than treats in CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E04: "The Devil’s Interval and a British Stripper."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E04 teases a Halloween showdown over who gets to design CeeCee’s costume.

Missy and Mary clash over Halloween plans, adding another family headache in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The preview rounds up the official S03E04 overview, trailer, and sneak peeks for CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Also ahead: S03E05 and S03E06 story details, from Missy moving in to Georgie crashing Ruben’s business class.

We're back with our weekly look at the third season of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. In S03E04: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper," Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) are forced to broker peace between their respective mothers, who are fighting over who gets to design CeeCee's Halloween costume. Meanwhile, Mary (Zoe Perry) has a Halloween horror of her own on her hands when she goes one-on-one with Missy (Raegan Revord) over Missy's holiday plans. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, stick around for the overviews and image galleries for S03E05: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night" and S03E06: "A Ten-Year Reunion and an Outta-the-Box Thinker."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E04-S03E06 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 4: "The Devil's Interval and a British Stripper" – Georgie and Mandy are caught in the crossfire between their moms over CeeCee's Halloween costume, and Missy (Raegan Revord) and Mary (Zoe Perry) clash over her Halloween plans. Story by Connor Kilpatrick and Yael Glouberman, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 5: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night" – Georgie and Mandy reach their breaking points when Missy moves in with the McAllisters. Meanwhile, Mary struggles to make things right with Missy. Story by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Jim Reynolds and Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 6: "A Ten-Year Reunion and an Outta-the-Box Thinker" – Georgie and Ruben butt heads when Georgie crashes Ruben's business class, and Mandy encourages Connor to attend his high school reunion. Story by Connor Kilpatrick and Matthew Molaro, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Yael Glouberman, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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