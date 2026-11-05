Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E05 Preview: Missy Moves Out?!?

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E05: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night."

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E05 sees Missy move in with the McAllisters, pushing Georgie and Mandy to a breaking point.

Mary struggles to repair her fractured relationship with Missy as family tensions keep escalating in tonight's CBS episode.

The preview rounds up the official S03E05 synopsis, trailer, and sneak peeks for A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night.

Early teases for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E06 and S03E07 reveal new clashes for Georgie, Mandy, Connor, and Jim.

CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is back tonight – but things haven't gotten much better between Mary (Zoe Perry) and Missy (Raegan Revord). In fact, Missy is crashing with Mandy's (Osment) family – and it's causing tension between her and Georgie (Jordan). Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, sneak peeks, and more for S03E05: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night," followed by early looks at S03E06: "A Ten-Year Reunion and an Outta-the-Box Thinker" and S03E07: "A Party Sub and a Six-Legged Fan."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E05-S03E07 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 5: "A Snotty Attitude and a Party on a School Night" – Georgie and Mandy reach their breaking points when Missy moves in with the McAllisters. Meanwhile, Mary struggles to make things right with Missy. Story by Steve Holland and Maria Ferrari, and teleplay by Jim Reynolds and Nadiya Chettiar, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 6: "A Ten-Year Reunion and an Outta-the-Box Thinker" – Georgie and Ruben butt heads when Georgie crashes Ruben's business class, and Mandy encourages Connor to attend his high school reunion. Story by Connor Kilpatrick and Matthew Molaro, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Yael Glouberman, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 7: "A Party Sub and a Six-Legged Fan" – Mandy's attempt to advance her career as a serious journalist backfires. Meanwhile, Georgie and Jim butt heads over past business arrangements. Story by Steve Holland and Jamie Laski, and teleplay by Connor Kilpatrick and Maria Ferrari, with Nikki Lorre directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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