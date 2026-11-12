Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 E06 Preview: Back to School

Georgie crashes Ruben’s business class, and Connor faces his high school reunion in tonight's episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Article Summary Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 6 sends Georgie into Ruben’s business class for a clash.

Connor’s high school reunion puts Mandy in his corner as Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage adds awkward stakes.

The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage preview rounds up the CBS synopsis, trailer, and sneak peeks for Episode 6.

Season 3 Episode 7 gets an early tease as Mandy’s journalism push backfires and Georgie clashes with Jim.

We've got the theme of going back to school running through the two storylines in tonight's episode of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S03E06: "A Ten-Year Reunion and an Outta-the-Box Thinker." After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks, stick around for a look at the official overview and image gallery for S03E07: "A Party Sub and a Six-Legged Fan."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S03E06 & S03E07 Previews

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 6: "A Ten-Year Reunion and an Outta-the-Box Thinker" – Georgie and Ruben butt heads when Georgie crashes Ruben's business class, and Mandy encourages Connor to attend his high school reunion. Story by Connor Kilpatrick and Matthew Molaro, and teleplay by Steve Holland and Yael Glouberman, with Mark Cendrowski directing.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 3 Episode 7: "A Party Sub and a Six-Legged Fan" – Mandy's attempt to advance her career as a serious journalist backfires. Meanwhile, Georgie and Jim butt heads over past business arrangements. Story by Steve Holland and Jamie Laski, and teleplay by Connor Kilpatrick and Maria Ferrari, with Nikki Lorre directing.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

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